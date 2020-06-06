The death of George Floyd in America due to police brutality has sparked a series of protests around the world. While many celebrities are making their way to the protests and voicing their opinions, the appearance of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has come as quite a surprise.

The PM attended an anti-racism protest in Ottawa on Friday and knelt down wearing a black clothe mask, surrounded by his body guards.

He took the knee thrice alongside the protestors as a sign of solidarity. The protest took place in front of the Parliament in Ottawa, where the PM held a 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt and stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee as he joined thousands of demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/5T25eBWhPb — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020

In an interview earlier this week, Just Trudeau paused for more than 20 seconds when asked about Donald Trump using tear gas in protests and then went on to mention that the Canadians were watching what was unfolding in the US with horror and consternation.