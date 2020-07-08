In a bid to reduce syllabus due to the academic loss because of the pandemic, CBSE has decided to scrap multiple chapters from class 11 books.

This includes lessons on citizenship, secularism, nationalism and subsections like 'why do we need local governments and 'new social movements in India'.

And even though the teachers have been asked to elaborate on the topics during the class, they won't be assessed during tests and exams.

The HRD ministry had asked CBSE to reduce the syllabus of classes 9 to 12, by 30 per cent.

In this connection, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted:

Twitter, on the other hand, did not appreciate deletion of chapters dealing with secularism and nationalism, saying that learning these concepts at an early stage is crucial.

The board had asked NCERT to do away with topics that were 'either repeated or overlapped or learning outcomes related to it are being covered under other chapters'.