In a bid to reduce syllabus due to the academic loss because of the pandemic, CBSE has decided to scrap multiple chapters from class 11 books.
This includes lessons on citizenship, secularism, nationalism and subsections like 'why do we need local governments and 'new social movements in India'.
And even though the teachers have been asked to elaborate on the topics during the class, they won't be assessed during tests and exams.
The HRD ministry had asked CBSE to reduce the syllabus of classes 9 to 12, by 30 per cent.
In this connection, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted:
Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020
Twitter, on the other hand, did not appreciate deletion of chapters dealing with secularism and nationalism, saying that learning these concepts at an early stage is crucial.
The @cbseindia29 board assured students in reduction of syllabus by 30%. Chapters that deal with the very pillars on which India stands have been removed, hereby destroying India's foundation. The CBSE wants to alter history based on WhatsApp forwards.https://t.co/ECGVXCCyTx— NSUI (@nsui) July 8, 2020
Shameful, They removed the basic structure of #Constitution from syllabus— Nadeem Gaur (@Nadeem_gaur92) July 8, 2020
The CBSE has “completely deleted” chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, nd secularism from d political science curriculum of Class 11 in a bid to rationalise syllabus.https://t.co/rOEKphgGfW
cbse said truly fuck secularism, citizenship AND federalism wtf pic.twitter.com/Z5tjJZMubr— . (@opheliasorchids) July 7, 2020
Wait... What!!— Akanksha (@akanksha0524) July 8, 2020
Then what else left in #PoliticalScience
That means #CBSE has removed the "Basic Structure" of Pol Sci syllabus.
If u will not let students to read the values at which our country is laid then education becomes a waste. https://t.co/0mdpIZV2pC
What are the chapters cut from the CBSE syllabus?— smitha nair (@smitharnair) July 8, 2020
Those on citizenship, secularism, federalism, demonetisation and GST among others !!https://t.co/Vg9u0Q9rrG
A couple of weeks back I was discussing with my sister as to how important it is to make subjects like Pol. Science & Sociology as mandatory, specially when the voting age is 18.— Vedant Agrawal (@VedantAgrawaI) July 8, 2020
Today CBSE deleted subjects like democratic rights, secularism, citizenship, and federalism. Nice.
Citizenship, Nationalism, Secularism chapters from Class XI curriculum removed - to ‘reduce the burden’ on students. https://t.co/tG0IZj9i5t— Sanket संकेत (@sanket) July 7, 2020
Citizenship, Secularism, Nationalism and Federalism have been removed by CBSE from the syllabus of class XI to reduce the burden— UPENDRA BHARDWAJ (@UPENDRA57815086) July 8, 2020
Or,
To keep the new generation unaware of these important lessons?
The democratic structures are being demolished in a phased manner