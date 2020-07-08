In a bid to reduce syllabus due to the academic loss because of the pandemic, CBSE has decided to scrap multiple chapters from class 11 books.

This includes lessons on citizenship, secularism, nationalism and subsections like 'why do we need local governments and 'new social movements in India'.

And even though the teachers have been asked to elaborate on the topics during the class, they won't be assessed during tests and exams.

The HRD ministry had asked CBSE to reduce the syllabus of classes 9 to 12, by 30 per cent.

In this connection, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted:

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

Twitter, on the other hand, did not appreciate deletion of chapters dealing with secularism and nationalism, saying that learning these concepts at an early stage is crucial.

The @cbseindia29 board assured students in reduction of syllabus by 30%. Chapters that deal with the very pillars on which India stands have been removed, hereby destroying India's foundation. The CBSE wants to alter history based on WhatsApp forwards.https://t.co/ECGVXCCyTx — NSUI (@nsui) July 8, 2020

Shameful, They removed the basic structure of #Constitution from syllabus



The CBSE has “completely deleted” chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, nd secularism from d political science curriculum of Class 11 in a bid to rationalise syllabus.https://t.co/rOEKphgGfW — Nadeem Gaur (@Nadeem_gaur92) July 8, 2020

cbse said truly fuck secularism, citizenship AND federalism wtf pic.twitter.com/Z5tjJZMubr — . (@opheliasorchids) July 7, 2020

Wait... What!!

Then what else left in #PoliticalScience

That means #CBSE has removed the "Basic Structure" of Pol Sci syllabus.

If u will not let students to read the values at which our country is laid then education becomes a waste. https://t.co/0mdpIZV2pC — Akanksha (@akanksha0524) July 8, 2020

What are the chapters cut from the CBSE syllabus?



Those on citizenship, secularism, federalism, demonetisation and GST among others !!https://t.co/Vg9u0Q9rrG — smitha nair (@smitharnair) July 8, 2020

A couple of weeks back I was discussing with my sister as to how important it is to make subjects like Pol. Science & Sociology as mandatory, specially when the voting age is 18.



Today CBSE deleted subjects like democratic rights, secularism, citizenship, and federalism. Nice. — Vedant Agrawal (@VedantAgrawaI) July 8, 2020

CBSE deleted chapters on Federalism,Citizenship,Nationalism & Secularism,which gave students an intro to the key Socio-Political construct of India.

Well they were just In Books & now they performed the last rites by deleting it from there too,calling it Rationalizing the course pic.twitter.com/d05kbjk8Jv — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) July 8, 2020

Citizenship, Nationalism, Secularism chapters from Class XI curriculum removed - to ‘reduce the burden’ on students. https://t.co/tG0IZj9i5t — Sanket संकेत (@sanket) July 7, 2020

Citizenship, Secularism, Nationalism and Federalism have been removed by CBSE from the syllabus of class XI to reduce the burden

Or,

To keep the new generation unaware of these important lessons?

The democratic structures are being demolished in a phased manner — UPENDRA BHARDWAJ (@UPENDRA57815086) July 8, 2020

The board had asked NCERT to do away with topics that were 'either repeated or overlapped or learning outcomes related to it are being covered under other chapters'.