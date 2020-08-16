Former India opener and UP minister, Chetan Chauhan passed away due to COVID-19, on Sunday. The news was confirmed by elder brother, Pushpendra Chauhan.

Speaking to PTI, Pushpendra said:

“My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites,”

73 years old, Chauhan had tested positive on July 12th and was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Luckno. He was later moved to Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram where he had developed multiple-organ failure.

Chauhan had played 40 test matches for India and Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner.

He is survived by his wife and son who is supposed to arrive from Melbourne later.