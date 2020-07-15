The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 9.3 lakh on Wednesday, 15th July after 29,429 new infections were reported from across the country. Karnataka overtook Gujarat to become the third worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

States across the country are reinstating the lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

1. Bengaluru

Lockdown has been re-enforced in Bengaluru for a week, starting 8 PM on 14th July to 5 AM on 23rd July.

According to the guidelines, medical shops are allowed to open 24 hours and shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, animal fodder will open only from 5 AM to 12 noon. Food outlets, hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate with online deliveries and takeaways facilities till 8 PM.

While already scheduled flights and trains will continue, KSRTC, BMTC, and private buses won’t ply during the lockdown. Taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators services are also not allowed.

As per guidelines, most of the government offices will remain shut. Secretariat Offices in Vidhan Soudha and Vikas Soudha are allowed to open with 50% strength.

E-commerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. are allowed to ship both essential and non-essential items during the lockdown.

2. Areas surrounding Mumbai

A 10-day complete lockdown was imposed in Thane and Navi Mumbai districts near Mumbai from 2nd July to 12th July. This lockdown has been extended till 19th July due to a rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days.

The guidelines say that non-essential services will not operate during this period and movement of vehicles for purposes other than medical and essential travel won't be allowed.

Shops selling foods, bakery products and vegetables can operate between 9 AM and 5 PM, but milk outlets can remain open from 5 AM to 10 AM only.

3. Pune

A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Guidelines during the first five days will be very strict.

Grocery stores, retail and wholesale stores will remain shut for the first five days and only shops and wholesalers selling essential items will be allowed to remain open in the second phase from 19th July to 23rd July between 8 AM and 12 PM.

Government offices can function with 10% staff and IT companies have been allowed to operate with 15% staff. Private vehicles, including 2-wheelers won't be allowed without prior permission except for essential services, travel to railway stations or airports, or for medical emergencies for the first five days.

All beauty parlours, salons and spas in the city will also remain shut till 23rd July.

4. Bihar

After recording the worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, Bihar government has decided to impose a lockdown in the state from 16th July to 31st July.

According to reports, only emergency services will be allowed during this 15-day lockdown period and all shops, malls and religious places will remain shut.

While state transport services shall be suspended, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be permitted across the state. Private vehicles will be allowed to ply only for permitted activities. Rail and air travel remains unaffected during this lockdown.

5. Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has decided to observe lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to the latest guidelines, all urban and rural haats, markets, galla mandis and business establishments would remain closed during the weekend and will function from 9 AM to 9 PM on other weekdays.

However, religious places have been allowed to open with adequate social distancing in place. Also, UPSRTC buses, trains and flights will operate as per schedule even during weekend lockdown.

6. West Bengal

A week-long lockdown imposed in West Bengal starting 9th July has now been extended till 19th July to control the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown will be observed in containment zones in and around Kolkata, including Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

During the extended lockdown, residents of the containment zones will be prohibited to attend government or private offices and the local authorities will arrange for the home delivery of essential items.

7. Guwahati

The ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been further extended for a week from 12th July to 19th July due to large scale spread of COVID-19.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited during the extended lockdown. No citizen will be allowed to venture out of their homes even in private vehicles, except for medical emergencies.

All places of worship, public transport and hospitality services shall remain closed. All shops shall also remain closed except standalone grocery and stationery shops that are allowed to operate between 9 AM and 4 PM.

8. Goa

A complete lockdown will be imposed in Goa from 8 PM 16th July till 6 AM 20th July.

Goa Government announces fresh lockdown; to begin from 8 pm Thursday, July 16 to 6 am Monday, July 20, 2020. Goa now has 1,128 active Covid-19 cases. @IndianExpress — Smita Nair (@smitagnair) July 15, 2020

India is still the third worst-hit country in the world following the US and Russia with over 24,300 deaths till now.