With everyone in lockdown for the foreseeable future, we've got a hard job in front of us. To carry us along, the government has made assurances of helplines for different services that will still be available, in case you need assistance. These are the helplines you can call.
1. National helpline number for coronavirus - 011-23978046. The toll-free number is 1075.
2. Delhi Police Commissioner's office helpline number - 011-23469536.
Call this number if you are facing any non-cooperation or lack of help from cops.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536 pic.twitter.com/pZc2bHR8Bw— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020
3. This is the list of helpline numbers for different states.
1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978
2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743
3. Assam - 6913347770
4. Bihar - 104
5. Chhattisgarh - 104
6. Goa - 104
7. Gujarat - 104
8. Haryana - 8558893911
9. Himachal Pradesh - 104
10. Jharkhand - 104
11. Karnataka - 104
12. Kerala - 0471-2552056
13. Madhya Pradesh - 104
14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394
15. Manipur - 3852411668
16. Meghalaya - 108
17. Mizoram - 102
18. Nagaland - 7005539653
19. Odisha - 9439994859
20. Punjab - 104
21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624
22. Sikkim - 104
23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500
24. Telangana - 104
25. Tripura - 0381-2315879
26. Uttarakhand - 104
27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145
28. West Bengal - 1800313444222, 03323412600,
4. In Noida, people can use helpline numbers 807662361 and 6396776904 for the health department and 0120-2569901 for the administration to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered.
Good luck, folks!