With everyone in lockdown for the foreseeable future, we've got a hard job in front of us. To carry us along, the government has made assurances of helplines for different services that will still be available, in case you need assistance.  These are the helplines you can call.

1. National helpline number for coronavirus - 011-23978046. The toll-free number is 1075.

Source: Al Jazeera

2. Delhi Police Commissioner's office helpline number - 011-23469536.

Call this number if you are facing any non-cooperation or lack of help from cops.

3. This is the list of helpline numbers for different states.

1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978 

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743 
3. Assam - 6913347770 
4. Bihar - 104 
5. Chhattisgarh - 104 
6. Goa - 104 
7. Gujarat - 104 
8. Haryana - 8558893911 
9. Himachal Pradesh - 104 
10. Jharkhand - 104 
11. Karnataka - 104 
12. Kerala - 0471-2552056 
13. Madhya Pradesh - 104 
14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394 
15. Manipur - 3852411668 
16. Meghalaya - 108 
17. Mizoram - 102 
18. Nagaland - 7005539653 
19. Odisha - 9439994859 
20. Punjab - 104 
21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624 
22. Sikkim - 104 
23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500 
24. Telangana - 104 
25. Tripura - 0381-2315879 
26. Uttarakhand - 104 
27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145 
28. West Bengal - 1800313444222, 03323412600, 

Source: Deccan Herald

4. In Noida, people can use helpline numbers 807662361 and 6396776904 for the health department and 0120-2569901 for the administration to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered.

Source: The Hindu

Good luck, folks!