With everyone in lockdown for the foreseeable future, we've got a hard job in front of us. To carry us along, the government has made assurances of helplines for different services that will still be available, in case you need assistance. These are the helplines you can call.

1. National helpline number for coronavirus - 011-23978046. The toll-free number is 1075.

2. Delhi Police Commissioner's office helpline number - 011-23469536.

Call this number if you are facing any non-cooperation or lack of help from cops.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536 pic.twitter.com/pZc2bHR8Bw — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

3. This is the list of helpline numbers for different states.

1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743

3. Assam - 6913347770

4. Bihar - 104

5. Chhattisgarh - 104

6. Goa - 104

7. Gujarat - 104

8. Haryana - 8558893911

9. Himachal Pradesh - 104

10. Jharkhand - 104

11. Karnataka - 104

12. Kerala - 0471-2552056

13. Madhya Pradesh - 104

14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394

15. Manipur - 3852411668

16. Meghalaya - 108

17. Mizoram - 102

18. Nagaland - 7005539653

19. Odisha - 9439994859

20. Punjab - 104

21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

22. Sikkim - 104

23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

24. Telangana - 104

25. Tripura - 0381-2315879

26. Uttarakhand - 104

27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145

28. West Bengal - 1800313444222, 03323412600,

4. In Noida, people can use helpline numbers 807662361 and 6396776904 for the health department and 0120-2569901 for the administration to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered.

Good luck, folks!