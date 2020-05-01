India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recorded zero domestic sales in April 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus. This has happened for the first time in history.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded zero sales in the domestic market in the month of April, due to #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GKjiIXmiOX — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

In compliance with the government's orders to curb coronavirus, Maruti had suspended production and sales of cars through its dealership network in the Indian market from 22 March.

However, the manufacturing company exported 632 units from Mundra port following the resumption of port operations. It mentioned that units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

Due to the extension of the lockdown, the automobile industry is struggling to continue with its operations. Reports also mention that the automobile industry will lose a daily turnover of Rs 2,300 crore due to the said lockdown.