Isolation, social-distancing and self-quarantine - currently, the need of the hour. Countries are under lockdown. Even malls, shops and gyms have been closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, these times are stressful.

Staying at home, for long, can also become a challenge. But, it's heartening to see people doing everything they can to stay positive and to make the most of their time during quarantine.

While some people are busy 'Netflixing and chilling,' there are others who are posting home workout plans and videos on social media, for all those who are staying at home. Check it out.

In Seville, Spain, residents of an entire apartment complex couldn't leave their homes due to the quarantine.



So a fitness instructor went up to a rooftop and held a workout class.



Neighbors joined in from their windows and balconies.pic.twitter.com/Ez0iF7vwf3 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 15, 2020

workout from home sya ih 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/oZo3oIGk2c — Alfonso Cuaron-tino (@lazyalfon) March 17, 2020

HOME WORKOUT #1 - Push & Abs Routine for staying in shape during lockdown 🦠💪🏻



1️⃣ Decline Push-Ups

2️⃣ Lying Windmills

3️⃣ Pike Shoulder Taps

4️⃣ In & Outs

5️⃣ Plank Up & Downs

6️⃣ Plank Hops

7️⃣ V-Ups

8️⃣ Incline Push-Ups#homeworkout #WorkoutAtHome #WorkoutFromHome pic.twitter.com/urjW0hyqxW — Alec Ohlaker (@alecohlaker) March 17, 2020

Due to what has been going on in recent days, here is a core workout you can do from home💪💪💪. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Here are 4 exercises (clockwise): ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

1️⃣Pike Pulses⁣

2️⃣Prone Band Resisted Knee Tucks⁣

3️⃣ Bird Dogs + Lateral Band Resistance⁣

4️⃣Bench Back Extensions⁣ pic.twitter.com/tfpOtSb6ve — Meghan Callaway (@FitFastStrong) March 13, 2020

The Mrs suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and can't leave the house because of all this Coronavirus hassle. Can't go to gym. So leaves her to do a workout at home !

Wow this girl has come a long way ! 💪💪#CysticFibrosis #Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/ju2TUWOllR — Ciaran Mc Varnock™ (@ciaranmcvarnock) March 17, 2020

As I know a lot of people plan on training at home for the foreseeable future, I decided to do another home workout feature. Here are 5 deceptively challenging exercises you can do from home. These exercises use nothing more than a wall

⁣

1️⃣Feet Elevated Glute/Hamstring Marches pic.twitter.com/zUGPoTRgfz — Meghan Callaway (@FitFastStrong) March 16, 2020

Trying to keep ourselves positive after we closed our gym and posting different workouts including parent and child,that can b done from home, no hand shakes, No problem. #rossfit #footdance challege 🕺🕺🙈. Check out our Rossfit facebook page. pic.twitter.com/IGnbXr4aj4 — Emmetdoherty (@Emmetdoherty1) March 17, 2020

WORKOUT AT HOME



5 basic element

- push up

- v sit up (correct me if i wrong)

- squad

- plank

- sit up



Share ya biar mutualanku sehat sehat pic.twitter.com/EiL5lUORv0 — say ma name (@human_dont) March 16, 2020

Here you go Knights! 4 days worth of workouts you can do at home during this closure. Use YouTube to look up any exercise you don’t know! Improvise, think critically, have fun, and stay active! You don’t need equipment to better yourself, a desired mind is all! #GetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/FGJKNwNWwZ — Craig Dennis (@CDennis91) March 17, 2020

Can’t hit the gym so I made a home workout plan. pic.twitter.com/sszyHkq5O6 — Rell (@DHill__3) March 17, 2020

Getting Kraft-y with my at-home workout. Putting all that #quarantine food supply to good use! pic.twitter.com/oopd2Mnemk — Chelsey Storteboom (@ChelseyBoom) March 18, 2020

Stuck at home? BET!

Heres a couple workouts to get you thru the days you can’t hit the gym!

.

🔥 plank pushup to pushup position walk ups:

.

To train your muscles to shut the door on your friend’s who try to come over your house after they been at a day party all day!



4x60sec pic.twitter.com/1j6rrdDDM9 — QuantumLeapFitness (@ZEUSofQLF) March 16, 2020

RETWEET & ❤️



HOME BOOTY BURNER!!!



The gyms are closed and you can't just stop exercising and would like to share my exercises with you!



3 SETS

- 12 x Squats

- 12 x Seated Abductors

- 12 x Glute Bridges

- 12 x Squat Pulses

- 12 x Donkey Kicks#workout #motivation#exercise pic.twitter.com/L5Hvr7s9ys — Josephine Schwarz (@josephineblac) March 17, 2020

This week’s “At Home” workouts. Remember that safety is the number one priority. Be Safe Wolverines! pic.twitter.com/X2VXNx7apf — Wakeland Wolverine Football (@WakelandFTball) March 16, 2020

Social isolation #workout : 4 pull up variations 1/ w/ abduction 2/ LSit w/ shapes 3/ basic 4/ static holds #homeworkout pic.twitter.com/3OcMm9O1e4 — Lorena Carrizales (@LorenaCarrizal6) March 18, 2020

Here’s a couple simple at home workouts you can do that require no weights. Stay as active as you can!! pic.twitter.com/kpo3T0Alsk — Jason Reynolds (@CoachReynolds3) March 16, 2020

Stay at home and workout to keep stress away.