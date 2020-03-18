Isolation, social-distancing and self-quarantine - currently, the need of the hour. Countries are under lockdown. Even malls, shops and gyms have been closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, these times are stressful.
Staying at home, for long, can also become a challenge. But, it's heartening to see people doing everything they can to stay positive and to make the most of their time during quarantine.
While some people are busy 'Netflixing and chilling,' there are others who are posting home workout plans and videos on social media, for all those who are staying at home. Check it out.
#WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
In Seville, Spain, residents of an entire apartment complex couldn't leave their homes due to the quarantine.— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 15, 2020
So a fitness instructor went up to a rooftop and held a workout class.
Neighbors joined in from their windows and balconies.pic.twitter.com/Ez0iF7vwf3
workout from home sya ih 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/oZo3oIGk2c— Alfonso Cuaron-tino (@lazyalfon) March 17, 2020
HOME WORKOUT #1 - Push & Abs Routine for staying in shape during lockdown 🦠💪🏻— Alec Ohlaker (@alecohlaker) March 17, 2020
1️⃣ Decline Push-Ups
2️⃣ Lying Windmills
3️⃣ Pike Shoulder Taps
4️⃣ In & Outs
5️⃣ Plank Up & Downs
6️⃣ Plank Hops
7️⃣ V-Ups
8️⃣ Incline Push-Ups#homeworkout #WorkoutAtHome #WorkoutFromHome pic.twitter.com/urjW0hyqxW
Due to what has been going on in recent days, here is a core workout you can do from home💪💪💪. — Meghan Callaway (@FitFastStrong) March 13, 2020
Here are 4 exercises (clockwise):
1️⃣Pike Pulses
2️⃣Prone Band Resisted Knee Tucks
3️⃣ Bird Dogs + Lateral Band Resistance
4️⃣Bench Back Extensions pic.twitter.com/tfpOtSb6ve
The Mrs suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and can't leave the house because of all this Coronavirus hassle. Can't go to gym. So leaves her to do a workout at home !— Ciaran Mc Varnock™ (@ciaranmcvarnock) March 17, 2020
Wow this girl has come a long way ! 💪💪#CysticFibrosis #Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/ju2TUWOllR
As I know a lot of people plan on training at home for the foreseeable future, I decided to do another home workout feature. Here are 5 deceptively challenging exercises you can do from home. These exercises use nothing more than a wall— Meghan Callaway (@FitFastStrong) March 16, 2020
1️⃣Feet Elevated Glute/Hamstring Marches pic.twitter.com/zUGPoTRgfz
Trying to keep ourselves positive after we closed our gym and posting different workouts including parent and child,that can b done from home, no hand shakes, No problem. #rossfit #footdance challege 🕺🕺🙈. Check out our Rossfit facebook page. pic.twitter.com/IGnbXr4aj4— Emmetdoherty (@Emmetdoherty1) March 17, 2020
Here you go Knights! 4 days worth of workouts you can do at home during this closure. Use YouTube to look up any exercise you don’t know! Improvise, think critically, have fun, and stay active! You don’t need equipment to better yourself, a desired mind is all! #GetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/FGJKNwNWwZ— Craig Dennis (@CDennis91) March 17, 2020
Getting Kraft-y with my at-home workout. Putting all that #quarantine food supply to good use! pic.twitter.com/oopd2Mnemk— Chelsey Storteboom (@ChelseyBoom) March 18, 2020
Stuck at home? BET!— QuantumLeapFitness (@ZEUSofQLF) March 16, 2020
Heres a couple workouts to get you thru the days you can’t hit the gym!
🔥 plank pushup to pushup position walk ups:
To train your muscles to shut the door on your friend’s who try to come over your house after they been at a day party all day!
4x60sec pic.twitter.com/1j6rrdDDM9
RETWEET & ❤️— Josephine Schwarz (@josephineblac) March 17, 2020
HOME BOOTY BURNER!!!
The gyms are closed and you can't just stop exercising and would like to share my exercises with you!
3 SETS
- 12 x Squats
- 12 x Seated Abductors
- 12 x Glute Bridges
- 12 x Squat Pulses
- 12 x Donkey Kicks#workout #motivation#exercise pic.twitter.com/L5Hvr7s9ys
This week’s “At Home” workouts. Remember that safety is the number one priority. Be Safe Wolverines! pic.twitter.com/X2VXNx7apf— Wakeland Wolverine Football (@WakelandFTball) March 16, 2020
Social isolation #workout : 4 pull up variations 1/ w/ abduction 2/ LSit w/ shapes 3/ basic 4/ static holds #homeworkout pic.twitter.com/3OcMm9O1e4— Lorena Carrizales (@LorenaCarrizal6) March 18, 2020
Home workout ideas #corona #workout #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/U4vtK9X5pr— Taavi Metsma (@fysioviis) March 13, 2020
Here’s a couple simple at home workouts you can do that require no weights. Stay as active as you can!! pic.twitter.com/kpo3T0Alsk— Jason Reynolds (@CoachReynolds3) March 16, 2020
Stay at home and workout to keep stress away.