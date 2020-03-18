Isolation, social-distancing and self-quarantine - currently, the need of the hour. Countries are under lockdown. Even malls, shops and gyms have been closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, these times are stressful. 

Staying at home, for long, can also become a challenge. But, it's heartening to see people doing everything they can to stay positive and to make the most of their time during quarantine. 

While some people are busy 'Netflixing and chilling,' there are others who are posting home workout plans and videos on social media, for all those who are staying at home. Check it out. 

Stay at home and workout to keep stress away. 