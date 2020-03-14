With India recording new cases of COVID-19 every day, the fear of coronavirus has gripped the entire nation. The government is trying its best to deal with the situation. Most of the public spaces like malls, theatres, etc. have been shut and schools and universities have been closed to prevent the spread.

Amid this fear and panic, while some people have the choice to work from home, or stay home, others are required to work in highly vulnerable environments.

It is difficult to imagine what would be the mental state of people who are working day in, day out in this environment of pandemic.

It is easy for us to rush to a hospital when we have even slight cold or fever. And we expect the hospital staff to attend to us without fail.

Aren't they more vulnerable to the disease than us? They are taking care of infected patients all day long. Agreed, they have the protective gear, but does it guarantee 100% protection?

Dressed in masks and layers of protective uniform, they continue doing their job despite all the risks.

Everybody Is So Scared Of The Coronavirus , But It Is EXTREMELY Scary For Someone Like Me That Works In The “HealthCare Field”.



Working In This Kind Of Setting Were Exposed To Sick People 24/7 , & Were Not Allowed To Deny A Patient Regardless Of Their Condition. — NautiCa. (@HisLilBADDBitch) March 6, 2020

I'm a nurse working in a public hospital and currently 31 weeks pregnant. there is 0 research on the effects of coronavirus during pregnancy and transmission to fetuses (scary). for me and others who are vulnerable, wash your hands people!!! — khadijah 🌒 (@khads31) March 11, 2020

Few days ago, a striking image of an exhausted doctor lying down at a makeshift hospital in China after discharging the last patient went viral on the Internet. The image reminded us of the immense sacrifices made by those working in the health departments around the world.

This picture aches.



Dr. Xiang lying on a vacant bed after the last patient too was discharged from Wuhan's hospital, #China built exclusively for treating #Covid19.

______

To the health dept around the world working tirelessly for us under dire conditions; Our Deep Respect ❤ pic.twitter.com/lHqJlwFwEA — Timeless (@The_RedWinged) March 12, 2020

In another heartwarming gesture, we saw an image of a doctor and patient watching the sunset together on their way for a CT scan at a hospital in China.

This is a global health emergency and health professional are helping each other across borders. Recently, doctors from Cuba and China arrived in Italy to help the health authorities there. Cuba, which is well-known for its excellent healthcare around the world, also helped controlled Ebola.

#INPICTURES 📸 | Cuban and Chinese doctors arriving in Italy to assist the health authorities.



Cuba has the interferon Alpha-2B, powerful in the treatment of coronavirus and China has the experience of having overcome the peak of infections in its territory. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QonCFE4smv — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 14, 2020

Even when countries like Italy are under complete lockdown, grocery stores and pharmacies are expected to remain open. The people working in this industry are offering us food and medicines, the things we need the most during this time.

Most of these people do not have access to masks and sanitisers like we do. But they are doing their jobs so that our lives do not come to a halt.

While schools are being shut down and some of us are getting paid leaves, the soldiers of our army are working round the clock in bringing back stranded citizens from other countries.

In the midst of all the Corona Virus hype. Please please PLEASE remember to be kind to everyone working in health care doctors,nurses, lab techs, even the people on the phones helping with insurance. They’re just trying to help among chaos! — j (@msjordii) March 14, 2020

While schools are being shut down and some of us are getting paid leaves, the soldiers of our army are working round the clock in bringing back stranded citizens from other countries.

Indian Army: Air India flight with 150 Indians being evacuated from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer on 13 March, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created at Jaisalmer. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/Px6CPBLWkI — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

Excellent work by Indian Army and all health professional who are working day and night to keep our citizen safe from Coronavirus https://t.co/3bu9feAgi5 — Aakash Joshi (@Aakash_jdp) March 12, 2020

These centres are undoubtedly one of the high-risk zones and our defence personnel are working relentlessly to deal with the situation.

Excellent work by Indian Army and all health professional who are working day and night to keep our citizen safe from Coronavirus https://t.co/3bu9feAgi5 — Aakash Joshi (@Aakash_jdp) March 12, 2020

The airport staff, railway staff and other workers who are involved in sanitising the public spaces for us, are also putting their lives at risk. While we can ask for sick leave and stay at home, they are the ones working towards making our lives safer.

These people might be working behind the scenes, but they are our front-line fighters. They deserve all the appreciation for whatever they are doing in curbing the spread of coronavirus.