In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus, COVID-19, the national capital is under complete lockdown till April 14th. During this time, people are not allowed to step out of their homes.

However, if you need to step out, you would require permission letters which will authorise your movement in Delhi NRC region. In certain situations, if you are coming out to provide or avail essential services, you will be allowed to do so after your self-declaration.

How to avail a curfew pass from the authorities?

The government has made it clear that all the essential goods and service providers can move for work using their ID cards. However, Delhi-based private organisations who are engaged in essential services will have to get a curfew pass from the office of the DCP as per the location of the organisation.

All those private organisations located in Gurgaon and Manesar will have to visit DCP office, southwest district Vasant Vihar.

Similarly, organisations in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh can visit DCP office, Southeast district, Sarita Vihar, DCP office Shahdara district, Shalimar Park, DCP office, east district, IP extension Mandawali, DCP office, outer-north district, Samaipur Badli and DCP office outer district, Pitampura respectively.