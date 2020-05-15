While everyone among the frontline fighters are doing their bit in this fight against COVID-19, a certain section of healthcare workers, are dealing with this in quite closely.

It's the nursing community.

One such story of a nurse serving in a Noida hospital, shared by Humans of Bombay, gives us a peek into their struggles.

The nurse was called on duty at a time when his wife was 9 months pregnant. It was a difficult decision but he went on duty for two reasons: one, the family needs money, and two, call of duty.

His wife delivered a baby girl 15 days later, while he was tending to his patients in COVID-19 ward. With tears in his eyes, he continued with his duty, instead of rushing to family.

I broke down; my wife cried with me. She sent me a photo of her– all I wanted to do was run home and hold her in my arms. But I couldn’t let that thought stop me from working. So I put it aside, and focused on my duty.

The feeling of seeing their patients recover and go home is incredible for these health workers. In his interview with HoB, the nurse said:

So far, I’m lucky to have seen all my patients recover from Covid. It’s the best feeling when I see them go back to their families–they smile, thank us and sometimes even tear up while leaving.

With the constant risk of contracting the disease, nurses too are required to self-quarantine themselves. Living away from his wife and newborn daughter is tough, but he has been strong enough till now.

Just like everyone else, patients and workers alike, he too hopes all of this will end soon.

I’m sure it’ll be my turn soon, to go back to my village… to my family, hold my daughter in my arms and hopefully be there when she says her first word or takes her first step.

