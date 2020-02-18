Deepak Chaurasia is a passionate human being. He is like Pooja from Bigg Boss who kicked the bin by mistake.

At all times.

And if human beings have known anything, it's the fact that you don't ask Pooja - what is this behaviour?

A panelist on one of his news debates made the mistake of doing that and what followed was a hell lot of shouting and a hell lot of shouting.

The two were talking about JNU and Deepak was reminding the person that the students in the university are studying on tax payers' money.

What did I just see? Is this shouting and name calling by the anchor in a TV studio supposed be a debate? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ASgSu0vrn3 — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 16, 2020

Except, he wasn't reminding as much as forcing him to accept (which I am sure he already did).

Anyhow, the video soon went viral, as these things do and has now caught the attention of people from outside India.

I am getting quite addicted to a Indian TV. Fox News is so tame...

pic.twitter.com/5DAzUPCcsP — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) February 16, 2020

People are trying to understand what exactly is the topic of discussion and why the hell are other panelists behaving the way they are (good luck finding that out).

if ever something needed subtitles



I choose to believe they are arguing about who ate the last samossa — Sebastião José de Carvalho e Melo (@3CKSTR) February 16, 2020

I love how the other guests are just calmly sitting there, like this is totally normal — John D. Kattar (@jdkattar) February 17, 2020

I think this can be summaried as:



👉👉👉👉👉👉👉👉👉



👈👈👈👈👈👈👈👈👈



👉👉👉👉👉👉👉👉👉 — Sam (@frankwordsuk) February 17, 2020

Wish I knew what their saying — David Hedley Todd (@davidhedleytodd) February 18, 2020

This is about VAR isn’t it? — marc blanc (@blancmarc20) February 17, 2020

Some serious finger pointing going on there. — Wojtuś (@WojReport) February 17, 2020

Became my staple while running on the treadmill at the gym. — Benjamin Weisz (@diploWeisz) February 16, 2020

I must quit smoking. There's no way I could scream so much and not get breathless! — Walerian Walawski (@w87eu) February 17, 2020