Myytake group is expanding its management as they appointed Christian Benigni, as the Co-Founder and CEO of MyyTake ESG Global.

The team expansion has many more new members.

Expanding our purpose of a 360-degree ESG implementation, team MyyTake welcomes @ChrisBenigni as Co-Founder & CEO, ESG Global, and @hvjajoo as CEO, MyyTake ESG India.

Read more here: https://t.co/NzL8llH6aJ pic.twitter.com/GjvDg8rkkH — MyyTake (@myytake) October 18, 2021

Christian Benigni will be responsible for driving the Global ESG business.

With close to 3 decades of experience as Principal or Founder of Alternative Asset Management and Service Providing firms in the financial industry, his experience can add to a lot.

Talking about this announcement, Christian Benigni says.

These are exciting times in which a specialist provider like MyyTake should be best positioned to operationalise ESG. My first-class team and I are looking forward to working with our clients on new and truly commercial ways of amplifying, implementing, and measuring their ESG attainment.

Not only him but Harsh Vardhan Jajoo is also appointed as the CEO, MyyTake ESG India. He will be primarily responsible for strategizing, implementing the vision, and driving the mission of the ESG business along with Christian.

Harsh is pleased to be a part of the team, as he adds.

I am particularly pleased to be part of a trusted team with a clean intent for a great purpose. While the past working life has been about enjoying work, this is poised for “in-joying” life, as we will work and aim to influence businesses to embrace ESG.

Yogesh Aggrwal, has also recently joined as the Group CFO. He was the assistant manager at Business Standard, and chief financial officer at NDTV Networks.

The Founder of MyyTake Group, Saurav Banerjee, welcomes the team, “I proudly welcome the A-team who shares my vision and has the collective ambition to make Goodness a Way of Life.

"ESG is not just compliance but is essential for continuity of life. There is no Planet B. We at MyyTake have resolved to make a positive difference to this world by influencing the mindset of the influencers and empowering the youth ” he further said.

We wish the team the best.