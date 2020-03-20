In other news, comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by most domestic airlines was rejected by the Delhi High Court today.



According to NDTV, the High Court rejected his petition saying "this kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted."

Kamra was banned from four airlines (IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir), after his 'heckling' video on-board a IndiGo flight, where he was seen confronting editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, went viral.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Although, on Friday, Air Vistara also banned Kamra from flying till 27th April after an IndiGo inquiry found him guilty of heckling Goswami on-board its Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

Sources: Vistara Airlines has also banned stand up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying till 27 April. Decision was made after investigation of internal committee of Indigo concluded.A flying ban was imposed on him on Jan 28 this year for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight pic.twitter.com/3UYn7Bjmwy — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

This is what the internet had to say about the decision made by the Delhi High Court:

Oops ! — Gaurav Rao (@destablizer) March 20, 2020

Now he will be in self isolation with playcard — DSingh (@newqclear) March 20, 2020

I assume delhi high court has sold it's soul to Narendra Modi and rightwing ideology? — Pashupati Davella (@d_pashupati) March 20, 2020

Ofcourse. SMH. — Flip Ezekiel (@PhilipZ97204802) March 20, 2020

