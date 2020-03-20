According to NDTV, the High Court rejected his petition saying "this kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted."
Kamra was banned from four airlines (IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir), after his 'heckling' video on-board a IndiGo flight, where he was seen confronting editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, went viral.
This is what the internet had to say about the decision made by the Delhi High Court:
