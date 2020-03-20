In other news, comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by most domestic airlines was rejected by the Delhi High Court today. 

Source: www.ndtv.com

According to NDTV, the High Court rejected his petition saying "this kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted."

Kamra was banned from four airlines (IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir), after his 'heckling' video on-board a IndiGo flight, where he was seen confronting editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, went viral.

Although, on Friday, Air Vistara also banned Kamra from flying till 27th April after an IndiGo inquiry found him guilty of heckling Goswami on-board its Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

This is what the internet had to say about the decision made by the Delhi High Court:

