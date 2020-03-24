After months of protesting against the CAA/NRC/NPR, the movement at Shaheen Bagh has come to a halt as Delhi Police cleared the protest site earlier today.

Shaheen Bagh has been at the centre of the anti-CAA protests since December last year. However, in light of the pandemic, security was tightened and the protest area has been sealed off by the police under Section 144.

Speaking to reporters, DCP, Southeast Delhi said:

People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared. Some protesters have been detained.

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Before forcibly clearing them out, Delhi Police had reportedly gone to the protest site and talked to the women there about clearing out but some of them had allegedly raised slogans and said that they would only stop when the government withdraws CAA.