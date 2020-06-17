Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the capital, the Delhi Sikh body has decided to extend a helping hand.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has offered to create, operate 850-bedded Covid care centres in premises of its Gurdwaras in Delhi to cater to those with low-grade fever, sore throat, malaise & mild Covid19 symptom to meet demands of hospital beds https://t.co/x7p7af9Zwg — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) offered to create and run 850-bedded COVID care centres within the premises of its Gurudwaras and educational institutions to cater to those patients with mild symptoms.

They are doing so to meet the growing demands of hospital beds in the capital.

The offer was made via a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The letter was sent by DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and general secretary Harmeet Singh. Sirsa, in an interview said

The DSGMC has requested the Delhi government to give necessary permissions and sanctions for immediate operation of COVID Care Centres.

Sirsa further added that the best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services would be provided at these centres. Speaking more about the facilities the committee has offered, Sirsa said:

The committee has offered 200 beds at its fully air-conditioned marriage hall at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, 235 beds at Guru Harkrishan Yatri Niwas in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, 60 beds (30 rooms) at Guru Arjan Dev Yatri Niwas in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, 11 beds at Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, 100 beds at Guru Harkrishan Public School, 40 beds at Gurdwara Damdama Sahib and 50 beds each at Guru Tegh Bahadur Polytechnic Institute and Guru Nanak Sukhshala.

Their initiative is being appreciated by Twitter users also.

Awesome, Sikhs never believe in talking always believe in delivering, huge respect 🙏🙏 — Ishwar Sharma (@ishwarsha27) June 16, 2020

Respect ❤🇮🇳 — Sourav 🎭 (@SouravArts) June 16, 2020

Waheguru ji da Khalsa Waheguru ji di fateh 🙏🏻 — Pankaj Gupta (@PankajG98046100) June 17, 2020

They really know how to serve — Vijay Kumar Sharma (@ervijaysharma) June 17, 2020

Saviours 🙏 — Rohan (@ye_mera_walahai) June 16, 2020

Humanity is blessed to have Sikhism — Aryan Sharma (@Ace_Aryan) June 16, 2020

A few days ago, the Delhi Sikh body launched ‘Langar on Wheels’ to provide food to migrants amid the lockdown.

That's not all though. Ever since the lockdown came into effect, they have been actively preparing and distributing meals to the needy across the city.

We can't thank them enough for their help and support, in these crucial times. Hats off!