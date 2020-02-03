Some activities come back to haunt people later in their lives.

An old video, of a traffic policeman being dragged atop a car bonnet by an unknown individual, is doing the rounds on social media prompting the officials to start an investigation to nab the culprit, reports NDTV

In the video, the police official jumps on a car in a desperate bid to catch the man from escaping.

But instead of slowing down, the accused speeds up dragging the police official for over 2 kilometres.

Apparently the police officers were checking vehicles and driver documents at Nangloi Chowk when the accused came from the other (wrong) side.

When the official asked him to slow down he sped the car and tried to flee. That's when Sunil - the traffic police official - jumped at the car to halt the vehicle.

The co-passenger in the car shot the video, which showed the cop clinging atop their bonnet before he ultimately requested them to stop and let him get off.

Eventually they halted and allowed the cop to get off their vehicle but themselves sped off to avoid the consequences.

Sunil was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further reports are awaited.