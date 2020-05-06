Since the Haryana CM made an announcement about sealing its borders with Delhi to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, there have been increasing concerns about the food supply in the capital.

Even though Khattar had announced that there would be no stopping of the essentials, the wholesale markets in Delhi have been hit.

The wholesale markets are dealing with a gradual disruption in the supply of fruits and vegetables, which is set to send retail prices soaring, as neighbouring states have sealed borders with the Capital. It’s not just Haryana that has sealed its borders, even UP sealed its borders last week.

According to the data shared by the agriculture produce market committee (APMC), the three major markets in Delhi, Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla have recorded a 25-40% drop in fresh stocks of fruits and vegetables, including bottle gourd, ridged gourd, brinjal, okra, coriander leaves, cucumber, musk melon and water melon, at a point that is considered the start of the season.

According to Azadpur market traders, the volume of arrivals in the market on Wednesday dropped by a third of the average daily arrivals.

As reported in the Hindustan Times, Adil Khan, the chairperson of the Azadpur APMC, said that on Wednesday, the market received 5,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables, a fall from the 7,500 tonnes, which is the average during the lockdown.

Supply improved slightly on Thursday, as the movement of essential vehicles was allowed across borders, with the market having received 6,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables.

The crisis is visible as more than 200 traders have refused to open their shops. With as many as 15 traders in Delhi’s Azadpur market test Covid-19 positive on Thursday and 43 contacts have been quarantined, people are scared to get infected.

In regular times, at least 3,300 trucks supply at the Azadpur market every day, while the other two major agriculture produce markets in the city, at Ghazipur and Okhla, receive around 400 and 200 trucks a day, respectively.

The Ghazipur market, according to APMC data, has witnessed around a 25% dip in supply over the last three days, compared to the lockdown average.

It is believed that this pattern will eventually hit the retail supply and prices are likely to go up soon.