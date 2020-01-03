After witnessing its second coldest December since 1901 and its coldest day in over a century, looks like there is more to that Dilli Ki Sardi.

According to reports, the western disturbance trail is going to last throughout January as rain and snow will pick up its pace from January 6th till January 8th after a slight breather on Sunday.

#Winters in January can be touted to be harsher than December. It is not the night temperatures but the #cold days which would be main reason for discomfort.https://t.co/hFqj3EKJy6 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 2, 2020

According to Skymet,

Winters in January can be touted to be harsher than December. It is not the night temperatures but the cold days which would be the main reason for discomfort.

Head of the Met department in the region added,

People will get relief from the extreme cold for the next 3-4 days, and the temperature will remain 5-6 degrees, with dense fog in early morning hours till January 6. After that, due to western disturbances, rainfall activities might take place in northwest regions of India, which will cause a dip in the temperature.

Delhi: Dense fog at Rajpath this morning. Temperature of 2.4°C was recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am, today. pic.twitter.com/mHpEsaaUcj — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Delhi has seen one of its coldest days where the maximum recorded temperature this season was 9.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum reached as low as 2.4 degrees Celcius.