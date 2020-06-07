Due to the fear of coronavirus, some hospitals have reportedly been denying treatment to patients citing lack of availability of beds.

In a similar incident that came to light from Noida, a 8-month pregnant woman lost her life running from one hospital to another and failing to find a bed for at least 13 hours.

According to reports, the woman, Neelam, was undergoing treatment at Shivalik Hospital on Noida-Ghaziabad border. On Friday, 5th June, the hospital refused to admit her and the family was forced to run from one hospital to another.

Her family alleged:

We first went to the ESI hospital. Thereafter, we went to a hospital in Sector 30 (the Child PGI), from there we went to the Sharda Hospital and then to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. But all refused to admit her.

They also tried to get admission in other private facilities in the city but were reportedly turned back due to the lack of availability of beds.

As a result, the pregnant woman lost her life in the ambulance.

She struggled for 13 hours,

They hopped 7 hospitals,

Finally she succumbed to death.



An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment. pic.twitter.com/4ZZ01mn7lX — Vikash (@VickyKedia) June 7, 2020

A pregnant woman denied hospitals and died in ambulance. Wish there was a half of outrage as we seen in accidental death of an elephant. @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/ZJdj6nNfbm — semeern n (@SemeerNharakkat) June 7, 2020

What a sad state of our society sir @myogiadityanath @ANI @IndiaToday Pregnant woman turned away by 8 hospitals dieshttps://t.co/74cgQUsxeq@IndianExpress — Narender Nandal (@narender_nandal) June 7, 2020

After the news of her death went viral on social media, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, Suhas L Y has ordered a probe into the incident.