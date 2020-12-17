Did It Happen In 2020? Take The Quiz To See How Well You Remember The Longest Year Ever

2020 may look like any other leap year with 12 months and 366 days, but it certainly hasn't felt like any other year, leap or otherwise. But, if you believe you know when the year began and how we've made it to December already, then take this quiz and test your knowledge on the longest year there ever was:

1. Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man released. via Fox Exclusive It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

2. The Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests started against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in both houses of the Parliament of India. via India TV News It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

3. Over 50 masked people attacked the students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. via NDTV It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

4. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 released. via The Live Mirror It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

5. M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from Indian cricket. via Essentially Sports It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

6. The first case of Covid-19 is identified in Wuhan, China. via NDTV It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

7. Parasite becomes the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture at Oscars. via The Atlantic It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

8. Kolkota's historic book market, College Street, is wiped out by Cyclone Amphan. via First Post It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

9. Public impeachment hearings begin against U.S. President Donald Trump. via Variety It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

10. Fire breaks out at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris. via The Guardian It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.

11. The first case of Covid-19 is detected in Kerala, India. via ET It happened in 2020. It didn't happen in 2020.