Did It Happen In 2020? Take The Quiz To See How Well You Remember The Longest Year Ever

2020 may look like any other leap year with 12 months and 366 days, but it certainly hasn't felt like any other year, leap or otherwise. But, if you believe you know when the year began and how we've made it to December already, then take this quiz and test your knowledge on the longest year there ever was:
1. Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man released.
via Fox Exclusive
2. The Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests started against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in both houses of the Parliament of India.
via India TV News
3. Over 50 masked people attacked the students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.
via NDTV
4. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 released.
via The Live Mirror
5. M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from Indian cricket.
6. The first case of Covid-19 is identified in Wuhan, China.
via NDTV
7. Parasite becomes the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture at Oscars.
via The Atlantic
8. Kolkota's historic book market, College Street, is wiped out by Cyclone Amphan.
via First Post
9. Public impeachment hearings begin against U.S. President Donald Trump.
via Variety
10. Fire breaks out at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris.
via The Guardian
11. The first case of Covid-19 is detected in Kerala, India.
via ET
12. Namaste Trump is held to welcome U.S. President, Donald Trump.
via Outlook India
And now is the time for results.
Result