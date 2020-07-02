While a trip from Kolkata to London would take approximately 16 to 17 hours on a flight, there was a time when a five-day-long bus service existed from London to Calcutta.

Yes, in a tweet that has now gone viral, Twitter user Rohit Dasgupta shared images of London to Calcutta bus service, with passengers waiting to board the bus.

Literally just finding out about the London-Calcutta bus service which apparently existed well into the 70's.

Originally shared by Kolkata Bus-o-Pedia on Facebook, the photos include an information page listing the services offered and the breakdown of the fare.

From a reading/dining saloon to individual sleeping bunks and fan heaters, the bus appears to be equipped for all necessary requirements. It also lists tour highlights, which include shopping days and tourist attractions like The Taj Mahal.

Many people commented on this 'trip from the past', with certain users sharing their own experience on the bus route:

There were others. In the summer of 1970 I took a bus from Kabul to Munich. I think it took 13 days. — Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) June 29, 2020

What a find! And the route is fascinating. I want to know what they served in the dining car. — Arpita Chakraborty (@DrArpitaC) June 29, 2020

It actually ran till the eighties. In the seventies the fare was £90.00 The posters used to be up in shops in Delhi in Janpath. — Shrabani Basu (@shrabanibasu_) June 30, 2020

I hitched to Pakistan and back in 1968. My mum, aged 70, with her mate Doris about the same age, and with whom she spectacularly fell out, went in a minibus from London to Kathmandu in 1980.... — C Koefoed-Nielsen (@Koefnielsen) June 30, 2020

Wonder how the ‘sound sleep’ balanced with the ‘parties and pleasure’. It’s a broad offer. — Isobel (@E2Teacher) June 29, 2020

Wow, did know about this. Thanjs for sharing. — Anwar Haq (@Haqanwar) June 30, 2020

I think there's a fair chunk of people who'd pay a month's salary for such a trip nowadays. — Jolly Swagman (@ricardo_bozboz) June 29, 2020

It was a whole different world, indeed!