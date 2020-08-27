How Much Do You Miss Going To Office Amid This Lockdown? Take This Quiz To Find Out

It's been really long since many of us last went to our offices. Working from home might be more productive and all, but low-key we are missing that spontaneous banter with our colleagues.

Take this quiz to know how much you are missing your office.

via Twitter 1. You miss hijacking your colleagues' tiffins. via unsplash 2. You wish you could go to the office IT guy even for the smallest of errors. via Pinterest 3. You miss fake laughing on your boss' lame jokes. via unsplash 4. You miss making fun of HR's Rangoli. via unsplash 5. Your quarantine birthday celebrations were incomplete without a cake from the HR. via The Telegraph 6. Every evening you miss the chai ki tapri outside your office via indiamart 7. You often think about swearing at that broken and out of service coffee machine in your office. via The Spruce 8. Every morning, you just sit and look at all those dresses you used to wear to the office. via SFGate 9. You wish you could just hop across to your colleague's desk instead of texting them. via unsplash 10. You think of your office chair and desk every time you have a backache lying on the sofa during work. via driver easy 11. You have started respecting the office WiFi more than ever. via BroBible 12. You text or call your work friends to decide lunch kahan se order karna hai. via Soundofcolleagues 13. You secretly use the office noise generator websites to get the feels. 14. You feel empty because you cannot make those quick drinking plans with your colleagues. 15. Turning the office AC on and off was your favourite pastime and now you have nothing to do.