While most of us are cribbing about sitting at home during the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown, medical practitioners and doctors from all across the globe have selflessly given up everything to work around the clock and treat the infected patients.



With the increase in the number of +ve cases in India, doctors have been giving it their all. In between lack of sleep, meals and working ruthless hours, a video of a team of doctors from Rajasthan singing Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein to cheer themselves up has gone viral while giving us major goosebumps.

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus.

Take a bow, you are our true heroes!

This is the spirit of new India

Doctors Mushtaq, Gaur and Prajapat, along with paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam who're currently working in Bhilwara, fighting the virus are also the superheroes who're singing this song and giving us the positive reassurance we didn't know we needed.

It takes a lot to be in their position way too proud of this Noble profession and thank you so much❤️ — Nadia Zainab (@inadiashariff) March 25, 2020

Covered in their protective gear, this heartwarming video is the optimistic breath of fresh air we need to stand in solidarity with the medical practitioners and fight this pandemic together by doing our bit and staying at home.

Netizens from across the nation, send their regards to these real-life superheroes :

Big salute to these real life heroes 👏🙏🙏🙏 — Musico Phile (@PhileMusico) March 26, 2020

Nation Salutes... Praying to God for your good health... You are our real life Hero... — Shyam Gupta (@shyamvedant) March 26, 2020

God bless you..... This country will always be indebted to bravehearts like you people. Pls stay safe. — Priyanka Ghatak (@priyankaghatak) March 25, 2020

You guys are real hero, God bless you all for your Thankless contribution to Country and society #coronavirusinindia @MoHFW_INDIA — Binod Mishra (@mishrabinodnshm) March 26, 2020

Teers in eyes

Hats off guys you are our superhero — Pankaj (@Pankaj87903126) March 26, 2020

Made my day.. it's so heartening to see all of them keeping up the positive vibes ! Jai Hind. — Soumya Agarwal (@agarwalsoumya07) March 25, 2020

इसे कहते है हिप हॉप।

Thank u Doctors from the bottom of my ❤️ — Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) March 25, 2020

Sir, We are very proud of you, in your able leadership team of medical staff is doing great job in this COVID19 crisis. — Shakti Singh Rathore (@ShaktiRathore17) March 25, 2020

They are doing a very nobel job, but why they have provided dust mask instead of N-95 mask, btw stay healthy doctors. — surendra shekhawat (@kunwarsurendra) March 25, 2020

Here (in Rajasthan) the Doctors dealing with the isolated #Coronavirus patients are singing songs for them as they are crying and begging to go back to a normal life. They are motivating their patients and working 24*7

Salute to the Doctors#RajasthanLockDown #COVID2019 — Aman Chain (@AmanCha84396823) March 26, 2020

Doctors and medical practitioners who have been risking their lives to fight Coronavirus at the forefront make us realise that they are the real unsung heroes in hazmat suits, gloves, and protective glasses who're literally trying to save the world from the wrath of this deadly pandemic.

While doctors and paramedics are going above and beyond their duty calls to fight this virus, it is our responsibility to join hands with them, stay at home, self- quarantine, follow the lock-down protocols and stay safe. It is the least we can do.