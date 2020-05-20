The fourth phase of the lockdown in India has seen several relaxations with respect to the movement of people and goods.

Today, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25th May 2020.

SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

He also asked all airports & air carriers to be ready for operations from 25th May.

The announcement comes a day after Puri said the Centre alone cannot unilaterally decide on resuming passenger flights without the cooperation of state governments.

In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations.@DGCAIndia @AAI_Official @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 19, 2020

It should be noted that the passenger flights have been suspended in the country since 25th March, when the country first entered into lockdown.

While domestic flight operations will resume soon, there has been no word on the resumption of international flights.