The fourth phase of the lockdown in India has seen several relaxations with respect to the movement of people and goods.

Today, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25th May 2020.

He also asked all airports & air carriers to be ready for operations from 25th May.

Source: free press journal

The announcement comes a day after Puri said the Centre alone cannot unilaterally decide on resuming passenger flights without the cooperation of state governments.

It should be noted that  the passenger flights have been suspended in the country since 25th March, when the country first entered into lockdown.

While domestic flight operations will resume soon, there has been no word on the resumption of international flights.