In an attempt to highlight US President Donald Trump's contribution and support against corornavirus, the White House Press Secretary accidentally revealed his personal bank details to the entire world.

White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, appears to accidentally show the US president private details while helding up a $100,000 cheque for reporters to see, as it came complete with all banking details which puts a bank account at risk of hacking. https://t.co/cnDPfwXJCX — Guardian™ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@withego) May 23, 2020

According to reports, during a press conference, Kayleigh McEnany announced that Trump would donate his quarterly paycheque to the Department of Health and Human Services in order to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

And, that's when she ended up making the blunder. She held up a $100,000 cheque for White House reporters which apparently had Trump's banking details. ALL of it, to be precise!

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

Now, if you are wondering whether the bank details were real or fake, know that, mock promotional cheques are only used for television to conceal sensitive details but, not during briefings. So, this one was probably the real deal.

Obviously, Twitter found this story amusing.

Thanks for the banking details. — underland (@underland) May 23, 2020

😳 Ooooopppsie 😂😂😂 — Cat Lion (@KaitBb84) May 23, 2020

Man, Karma is intense when you are one intensely bad person who really went out of her way to insult the press today.



Kayleigh screws up and publishes relevant Trump bank details for entire world.



On the day she basically called the press godless.https://t.co/ygEybG6Bc9 — Jason R Miciak (@MiciakZoom) May 23, 2020

Lol — Erin murder hornet Ryan (@morninggloria) March 3, 2020

Only the "best" another genius in Trump's stable of geniuses. — Ruth ( DJT/GOP are suppressing COVID numbers! (@KiddieRock) May 23, 2020

Come on hackers, do your thing! — Jon-Paul McGowan, Playwright (@coolfrood1) May 23, 2020

Time to open another account?