In an attempt to highlight US President Donald Trump's contribution and support against corornavirus, the White House Press Secretary accidentally revealed his personal bank details to the entire world. 

According to reports, during a press conference, Kayleigh McEnany announced that Trump would donate his quarterly paycheque to the Department of Health and Human Services in order to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

And, that's when she ended up making the blunder. She held up a $100,000 cheque for White House reporters which apparently had Trump's banking details. ALL of it, to be precise!

Now, if you are wondering whether the bank details were real or fake, know that, mock promotional cheques are only used for television to conceal sensitive details but, not during briefings. So, this one was probably the real deal. 

Obviously, Twitter found this story amusing. 

Time to open another account?