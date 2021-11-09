Dr. Harish Chandra Verma, fondly known as HC Verma was recently awarded the Padma Shri. If you are a Science/Engineering student you'd know him because you would have read his book 'Concept of Physics' in 11th and 12th classes.

An experimental physicist and emeritus professor at IIT Kanpur, Dr. HC Verma is famously known for this two-volume book, through which he has shaped the lives of so many students. And now that he's received India's 4th highest civilian award, netizens cannot keep calm.

From congratulatory messages...

"IIT nikalna hai toh, HCV padh lena."



to



"Bhai class chal, HCV sir ka lecture hai."



Thank You Sir for teaching us the "Concepts of Physics"!



Heartiest congratulations to HC Verma sir on being conferred the Padmashree Award. pic.twitter.com/7vdP0K6UMB — GAURAV SHRISHRIMAL (@1992gaurav) November 9, 2021

HC Verma. One such book that everybody told was hard, but turned out to be one of the most simple and straightforward books of physics. Legendary teacher. ✨🙏 https://t.co/TWazqN9Vki — Dr. Anshumalee Patel (@anshisatya) November 9, 2021

HC Verma sir getting India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, is the most wholesome thing you’ll see



Well deserved sir! pic.twitter.com/tlGVCgYNzz — Saahil Sud (@_summriz) November 9, 2021

Doubt there is any engineer who has not read, practiced or hated the Bible of Physics in India..

Salute to you Sir.. #hcverma https://t.co/0ganJGxR2q — Kumar Vivek (@KumarVivvvekk) November 9, 2021

To those whose teens were spent solving problems of HC Verma, RD Sharma, Irodov, etc…



Stay blessed sir ! #hcverma https://t.co/HGU0Z9maTV — Pranks (@PCforinnovation) November 8, 2021

... To nostalgia, netizens are reliving those days when HC Verma (that's how we know the book) gave them sleepless nights.

And yes, it's a prized possession one doesn't give away. I still have mine.

Seeing HC Verma Sir for the first time😍. I still have the books with me! #hcverma #Physics https://t.co/7FKcVZ544C — The Catwoman (@dr_genmed) November 9, 2021

Amazing. HC Verma. I still have Concept of Physics. https://t.co/cDPij2wUTF — Harsha Venkatesh (@harshaspoint) November 9, 2021

Yes the famous two volume book that made me cry the most. Congratulations HC Verma sir https://t.co/zhvwccUWKl — Prateek (@prateekr9_) November 9, 2021

I can still recall my teacher's expression of being hopeless on me as I was not able to solve Physics problems from Dr HC Verma books. pic.twitter.com/mnDC0vHFwb — Anuj Singh Chauhan (@itsanuj_singh) November 9, 2021

The man the myth the legend

Thanks for the nightmares during my 11th & 12th class#HC_Verma #Padmashri https://t.co/LFxj8ybUWf — Krrishna_Reddy (@KrrishnaReddy4) November 9, 2021

Thank you for making physics so simple and fun :)



Millions of children fall in love with the subject because of the blue and green colour books and monkey examples.



Congratulations HC Verma Sir! pic.twitter.com/upYKfUJFbH — Priggya (@priggya) November 9, 2021

Some people are also guessing the degree at which he is holding the award because kaafi angles calculate kiye hai Physics mein.

Guess the Degree at which HC Verma is recieving award? #HCV nhi padha toh Engg kaise bana! pic.twitter.com/KeTDklGCbb — Sanket shah (@Sanket_one) November 9, 2021

Now find the angular momentum of this Padma shree.#hcverma pic.twitter.com/hB8jvKBeE4 — daxab (@pragya_13_) November 9, 2021

The great HC Verma holding his Padma Shri award at 57° pic.twitter.com/4hAVb1LAIY — Dope (@dope_jatt) November 9, 2021

How can anyone forget the monkeys hung from pulleys in the never-ending numericals his book has?

That monkey in his problems probably the most happiest animal today. ❤️‍🔥#hcverma #PadmaAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/6C8qyhRzSI — Atul Sharma (@AtulSharma4288) November 9, 2021

If engineers are asked to vote for reasons for loving Physics, Professor HC Verma would lead by a margin larger than speed at which monkey of mass m will ascend from the massless pulley with two ropes with a charge Q kept in magnetic field M. pic.twitter.com/r6zc06cGvm — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) November 8, 2021

HC Verma Sir getting Padam shree Award!

*Meanwhile Monkeys... pic.twitter.com/MoS2P32Rko — Priyanshu 🎭 (@pyaracetamol500) November 9, 2021

HC Verma wins Padma Shri but the monkey is still hanging to that pulley waiting for the T to be calculated — Utkarsh (@theshrewdindian) November 9, 2021

It is such a proud moment for all his students who have gained so much knowledge from his books and excelled in their careers.