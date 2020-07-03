Amidst the ongoing India-China border standoff, PM Modi arrived at Leh, Ladakh today. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief, Manoj Mukund Naravane.

PM Narendra Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane in his visit to Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/jIbKBPZOO8 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

The information about the visit was kept a secret until PM Modi landed in Leh. During the visit, he interacted with frontline troops and throughout the meeting, proper social distancing was maintained.

Each soldier sat at the appropriate distance, and all dignitaries, including PM Modi, were seen wearing masks.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi among soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/0rC7QraWTU — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Not only is this a great example of why social distancing is not a choice but a necessity in today's world, but doing the right thing has never looked cooler.

Reportedly, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the military hospital in Leh, and interact with the soldiers injured in the face-off at the Galwan valley.