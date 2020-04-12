Tremors were felt in Delhi, around 5:45 PM today, creating a panic in people currently inside their houses due to the lockdown.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/TmR2dsmObh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

The earthquake was intense enough to be felt by people across the capital, who are now tweeting about it.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR.#earthquake

Year 2020 to all of us : pic.twitter.com/N41hVyHCKJ — It’s your Boi Babu Bhai (@theSocial_Guy) April 12, 2020

Earthquake Tremors in Noida as well. ek to ye Coronavirus ko already jhel rahe hai upar se ye Earthquake. 😑😒#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/BdVUuGXvqy — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 12, 2020

Hell... Just feel an #earthquake in noida. It was someone is shaking my bed.



Anyone feel the same? — Priyank Sharma (@iPriyankSharma) April 12, 2020

Yeh social distancing test hota toh? Sab fail 🙈#Earthquake https://t.co/PrbMQlqoXb — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) April 12, 2020

So, it was indeed an #earthquake



Don't know what more is in store for us. — 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲𝓽 𝓛𝓪𝓵 (@AnkitLal) April 12, 2020

Was that an #earthquake I felt just now? — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) April 12, 2020

Did you feel that, Delhi? #Earthquake — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 12, 2020

Massive #Earthquake in Delhi! Shook entire building! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 12, 2020

First time ever i feel the #earthquake in my life.

I was on bed & it was just like someone move my bed.



How many of you feel this Earthquake in Delhi And NCR.



Please mind the social distance for better tomorrow🙏🏼



Look at the fan of my room in New Delhi👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/kjmKbRjO5k — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) April 12, 2020

Corona to chal hi raha h aur ab earthquake..🤧#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1OBBuPg9QX — Shekhar ❤🇮🇳 (@Shekhar_O7) April 12, 2020

I thought my son was jumping in the terrace before i realised it was an #earthquake . Hope all is well — Abhishek Dutt (@duttabhishek) April 12, 2020

It was a pretty strong #earthquake. I was sitting with my family when we felt the tremors and rushed out. But everything seems fine now.

I hope all of you are safe and sound. Stay home. — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) April 12, 2020

Earthquake felt in Delhi at 5.45.

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors felt in Pakistan.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/t1uw0pDItE — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) April 12, 2020

#earthquake

No one :

Literally no one :

All of a sudden : earthquake be like 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/8SA5ndhF6Q — Rohit Srivastava (@00RohSri) April 12, 2020

Corona lockdown & #Earthquake together



Kya chahte hain Prabhu ?#SidHeartsUnitedForSid — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) April 12, 2020

Lockdown : Stay Inside#Earthquake : Go outside

Best option : pic.twitter.com/9wlyUlIJgy — Siddharth Aggarwal (@iamsidagg) April 12, 2020

2020, can you please calm down?