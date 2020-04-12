Tremors were felt in Delhi, around 5:45 PM today, creating a panic in people currently inside their houses due to the lockdown.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/TmR2dsmObh— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
The earthquake was intense enough to be felt by people across the capital, who are now tweeting about it.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR.#earthquake— It’s your Boi Babu Bhai (@theSocial_Guy) April 12, 2020
Earthquake Tremors in Noida as well. ek to ye Coronavirus ko already jhel rahe hai upar se ye Earthquake. 😑😒#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/BdVUuGXvqy— PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 12, 2020
Hell... Just feel an #earthquake in noida. It was someone is shaking my bed.— Priyank Sharma (@iPriyankSharma) April 12, 2020
Yeh social distancing test hota toh? Sab fail 🙈#Earthquake https://t.co/PrbMQlqoXb— Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) April 12, 2020
So, it was indeed an #earthquake— 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲𝓽 𝓛𝓪𝓵 (@AnkitLal) April 12, 2020
Was that an #earthquake I felt just now?— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) April 12, 2020
Did you feel that, Delhi? #Earthquake— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 12, 2020
Massive #Earthquake in Delhi! Shook entire building!— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 12, 2020
#Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: pic.twitter.com/KnPGFJRdJ6— Harshit Sharma (@Harshit__speaks) April 12, 2020
First time ever i feel the #earthquake in my life.— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) April 12, 2020
I was on bed & it was just like someone move my bed.
Corona to chal hi raha h aur ab earthquake..🤧#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1OBBuPg9QX— Shekhar ❤🇮🇳 (@Shekhar_O7) April 12, 2020
I thought my son was jumping in the terrace before i realised it was an #earthquake . Hope all is well— Abhishek Dutt (@duttabhishek) April 12, 2020
It was a pretty strong #earthquake. I was sitting with my family when we felt the tremors and rushed out. But everything seems fine now.— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) April 12, 2020
After #Covid_19....Now #Earthquake— Şhiงค๓ 💕𝓐𝓝𝓝ｙ (@Intrepid_SK) April 12, 2020
Earthquake felt in Delhi at 5.45.— Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) April 12, 2020
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, tremors felt in Pakistan.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/t1uw0pDItE
Inside : #Earthquake— ₹ashil🇮🇳 (@rashil3411) April 12, 2020
Outside : Corona
#earthquake— Rohit Srivastava (@00RohSri) April 12, 2020
Corona lockdown & #Earthquake together— Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) April 12, 2020
Kya chahte hain Prabhu ?#SidHeartsUnitedForSid
Lockdown : Stay Inside#Earthquake : Go outside— Siddharth Aggarwal (@iamsidagg) April 12, 2020
