Following the attacks at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, the Election Commission has transferred Southeast Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal. According to India Today , he is now to report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Election Commission released a statement saying:

Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA. In view of ongoing situation, Commission directs Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) shall take charge as DCP (South-East) immediately.

The EC further added that the MHA/Delhi Commissioner of Police might however immediately send a panel of three names to the EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East).

Biswal's transfer order has come just days after a man fired a pistol at anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia student before walking away shouting 'Yeh lo azaadi' amid heavy police presence in the area.