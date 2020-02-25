Humans have thrived and evolved mainly because they learned how to tame and exploit the other kinds. But with time, this exploitation has paved way for millions of animals to suffer brutally.

According to PETA , more than 1 billion cows, calves, lambs, pigs and sheep are killed to meet demands for leather.

But two Mexican entrepreneurs have come up with a sustainable replacement to reduce cruelty against animals.



According to Live Kindly, Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez have created vegan leather out of cactus leaves.

Called Desserto, the cruelty-free leather is said to be the first organic-made kind synthesized from a single plant.

Moreover, the products are free of toxic chemicals, phthalates and PVC.

Even though only partially biodegradable, the leather is very flexible and breathable.

The material, that feels exactly like animal-based leather, is expected to last for at least 10 years.

Apart from aiding furniture, automobiles and home decor - the cruelty-free leather can also prevent water bodies from being contaminated by over 250 different toxins.

That is because unlike animal-based leather, vegan leather does not require tanning treatment with substances like cyanide, arsenic and chromium.

Moreover, raising livestock (for food or for skin) generates large amounts of carbon emissions.

This problem can also be solved massively by adopting vegan leather as a substitute for animal-based leather.

Sustainability being the top reason for their extensive research and subsequent discovery, the Mexican entrepreneurs claim they believed their product could solve long-term problems.

They said:

The idea of using this raw material was conceived because this plant does not need any water to grow, and there is plenty of it throughout the Mexican Republic. Also, symbolically, it represents all of us Mexicans and everybody knows it.

Apart from reducing water consumption of companies by 20 percent, the use of vegan leather also helps reduce plastic waste by 32 to 42 percent.

Now that we have an alternative to reduce the pain and suffering, we must use it to our advantage like smart human beings capable of adapting well.