Humans have thrived and evolved mainly because they learned how to tame and exploit the other kinds. But with time, this exploitation has paved way for millions of animals to suffer brutally.
But two Mexican entrepreneurs have come up with a sustainable replacement to reduce cruelty against animals.
Called Desserto, the cruelty-free leather is said to be the first organic-made kind synthesized from a single plant.
Even though only partially biodegradable, the leather is very flexible and breathable.
Apart from aiding furniture, automobiles and home decor - the cruelty-free leather can also prevent water bodies from being contaminated by over 250 different toxins.
Moreover, raising livestock (for food or for skin) generates large amounts of carbon emissions.
Sustainability being the top reason for their extensive research and subsequent discovery, the Mexican entrepreneurs claim they believed their product could solve long-term problems.
The idea of using this raw material was conceived because this plant does not need any water to grow, and there is plenty of it throughout the Mexican Republic. Also, symbolically, it represents all of us Mexicans and everybody knows it.
Apart from reducing water consumption of companies by 20 percent, the use of vegan leather also helps reduce plastic waste by 32 to 42 percent.