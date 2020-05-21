Afroz Shah, who is known for single-handedly leading the clean-up of Mumbai's Versova Beach, was recently detained by Mumbai Police, allegedly for helping the migrant workers.
Shah took to Twitter to share his ordeal, detailing that he was first detained and then allegedly, harassed for two hours by the officers at Tilak Nagar Police Station.
Detained by @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice— Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 19, 2020
Consequently, he shared that he would be calling off his operations for helping those in need because his spirit had been broken by the treatment meted out to him.
Harassed for 2 hours by Tilak nagar police— Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 19, 2020
Taken to the police station
Let off by saying please leave
Suspending all my activities to help the poorest of the poor
Sorry migrants - the system doesn't allow me to work for you
Broken heart. Broken soul
I cry and I am in pain pic.twitter.com/jxWTuo9Ddf
However, he still shared a message asking people to help out those in need.
After the trauma - at the hands of tilak nagar police station - last night— Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 20, 2020
Emotional, physical and mental distress
Will not be able to provide food to following injured and sick person :
Umesh
Mataji
Micheal
Manoj
Laxmi
Need home cooked food and little caring.
Request. pic.twitter.com/iT4K3DzrDf
Twitterati came out in support, condemning Mumbai Police for their actions:
If this the state of @AfrozShah then God bless Mumbai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Mmi84Vqs0Z— archana tiwari (@archanatiwari20) May 20, 2020
Yeah, he is same #AfrozShah, who was appraised by PM Modi & other key personalities for his role in #SwachhBharatMission ! 😟 https://t.co/ANo4Ihq71I pic.twitter.com/JeQjmBaRAX— आमिर-भाई 🇮🇳 (@Aamir_Capri) May 20, 2020
It is shocking. AfrozShah is an icon, a model for youngsters of this country. We are with @AfrozShah1 https://t.co/8yHN4v4oJ7— Suman Kumar Singh (@sumanksingh1111) May 21, 2020
Charity workers and peace activists being detained in India for helping the poor! How shamefully disgusting! #India #AfrozShahhttps://t.co/y4Lx1QgYDW— SAhmed (@SA_Humanitarian) May 21, 2020
@MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT If civilians are ready to work as volunteers, you all should encourage them. You all know Afroz Shah, he’s a gem who’s selflessly done so much for Mumbai. Shame on you all for putting him in so much stress.— Jasmine (@jaztwits) May 19, 2020
Nobody told us it is a crime being kind. Shameful. Black Day.— Niharika Chavan (@ChavanNiharika) May 19, 2020
Brother @AfrozShah1— Mr. Beginning (@BgiNNinGG) May 19, 2020
Please be strong!
No righteous act can be wrong, its a matter of time. I am sure @MumbaiPolice would apologize for the mistake they have done.
@AUThackeray @ShivsenaComms will surely ensure it happens.
During the lockdown, Shah has been working continuously to help stranded migrants, and also feed the stray animals.