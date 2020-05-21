Afroz Shah, who is known for single-handedly leading the clean-up of Mumbai's Versova Beach, was recently detained by Mumbai Police, allegedly for helping the migrant workers.

Shah took to Twitter to share his ordeal, detailing that he was first detained and then allegedly, harassed for two hours by the officers at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Consequently, he shared that he would be calling off his operations for helping those in need because his spirit had been broken by the treatment meted out to him.

Harassed for 2 hours by Tilak nagar police



Taken to the police station



Let off by saying please leave



Suspending all my activities to help the poorest of the poor



Sorry migrants - the system doesn't allow me to work for you



Broken heart. Broken soul



I cry and I am in pain pic.twitter.com/jxWTuo9Ddf — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 19, 2020

However, he still shared a message asking people to help out those in need.

After the trauma - at the hands of tilak nagar police station - last night



Emotional, physical and mental distress



Will not be able to provide food to following injured and sick person :



Umesh



Mataji



Micheal



Manoj



Laxmi



Need home cooked food and little caring.



Request. pic.twitter.com/iT4K3DzrDf — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) May 20, 2020

Twitterati came out in support, condemning Mumbai Police for their actions:

If this the state of @AfrozShah then God bless Mumbai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Mmi84Vqs0Z — archana tiwari (@archanatiwari20) May 20, 2020

Yeah, he is same #AfrozShah, who was appraised by PM Modi & other key personalities for his role in #SwachhBharatMission ! 😟 https://t.co/ANo4Ihq71I pic.twitter.com/JeQjmBaRAX — आमिर-भाई 🇮🇳 (@Aamir_Capri) May 20, 2020

It is shocking. AfrozShah is an icon, a model for youngsters of this country. We are with @AfrozShah1 https://t.co/8yHN4v4oJ7 — Suman Kumar Singh (@sumanksingh1111) May 21, 2020

Charity workers and peace activists being detained in India for helping the poor! How shamefully disgusting! #India #AfrozShahhttps://t.co/y4Lx1QgYDW — SAhmed (@SA_Humanitarian) May 21, 2020

@MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT If civilians are ready to work as volunteers, you all should encourage them. You all know Afroz Shah, he’s a gem who’s selflessly done so much for Mumbai. Shame on you all for putting him in so much stress. — Jasmine (@jaztwits) May 19, 2020

It’s painful to see how helping the poor and serving the needy while adhering to all guidelines are seen as a crime and not an acr of humanity. It seems as system we have failed to let such a thing happened. — Murtaza Sadriwala (@meet_murtaza) May 20, 2020

Nobody told us it is a crime being kind. Shameful. Black Day. — Niharika Chavan (@ChavanNiharika) May 19, 2020

Brother @AfrozShah1

Please be strong!



No righteous act can be wrong, its a matter of time. I am sure @MumbaiPolice would apologize for the mistake they have done.



@AUThackeray @ShivsenaComms will surely ensure it happens. — Mr. Beginning (@BgiNNinGG) May 19, 2020

During the lockdown, Shah has been working continuously to help stranded migrants, and also feed the stray animals.