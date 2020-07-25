On 9th November 2019, the Supreme Court passed the judgement that the disputed land in Ayodhya is to be given to a government-run trust for the construction of a Ram temple. SC also ruled that the demolition of the Babri Masjid would be deemed illegal and issued the government to acquire an alternative land to build the mosque.



Cut to now, Saket Gokhale, a social activist and a former foreign correspondent had reached out to the Allahabad High Court to get a restraining order on the bhumi poojan for the Ram temple.

He expressed that for this ground-breaking ceremony at the Ram temple, around 300 people would come together which would then violate the rules of social distancing issued by both the centre and the state government. But on Friday, the high court, however, dismissed Saket's petition.

Just a few hours after the verdict was passed, Gokhale tweeted a video showing a group of 4-5 men walking around his residential complex while shouting "Bolo Jai Shri Ram." In his tweet, he shared that the alleged members of RSS threatened his mother. He tagged the official handles of Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh and Thane Police for immediate assistance.



Request urgent assistance @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji. @Thane_R_Police pic.twitter.com/PQZ85RpQCg — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gokhale also tweeted that he was getting death threats from BJP and RSS workers after he appeared on new channels to oppose the ceremony for the construction of the temple during a pandemic.







This is how @AmitShah operates. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 24, 2020

To make sure that Saket is safe, Anil Deshmukh replied to his tweet and announced that an inquiry has been ordered immediately to look into this and will be provided with police protection.

.@SaketGokhale We are taking very serious cognisance of this and have immediately ordered an enquiry into this issue. We will immediately provide you protection. Thane police have been instructed accordingly. #ZeroToleranceForHooliganism https://t.co/p9euseRSe4 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 24, 2020

Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Sachin Sawant, party leader also tweeted about the course of events.

This is taking serious turn. We must remind these RSS goons that we are leaving in democracy. Besides it is MVA govt and here goondaism won't be tolerated. It's not Uttar Pradesh govt. Already spoke to SP of @Thane_R_Police and speaking to HM as well. @SaketGokhale don't worry https://t.co/rPomWNPG4O — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) July 24, 2020

Saket provided an update that the police has registered an FIR and is booking the criminals.

Update: Police have registered an FIR & are booking the criminals. They’ve also asked for numbers of all sanghis that have been calling me today.



I’ve also been provided protection by @Thane_R_Police.



A million thanks to the police, @sachin_inc ji & @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji 🙏 https://t.co/BFpGcf4CUV — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Swami Govind Dev Giri who is the treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that the PM will also attend the ceremony which is all set to happen next month.



Giri shared that 200 people which will also include 150 invitees would attend to see the ritual. Not just that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set a silver brick in the ground as a symbolic gesture of breaking the ground.