2020 is truly one year where anything can happen. One of the rare events being the 'Great Conjunction.' 

Source: The Planetary Society / Jason Davis

This conjunction is deemed very special because tonight Jupiter and Saturn will be very close to each other, making them look like one bright star.  

The last time they were this close was back in 1623. The next time these planets will come close will be on March 15, 2080.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

Today, these planets will have a distance of around 735 million km between them. 

Interestingly, this conjunction is also being called the 'Christmas Star' or the 'Star of Bethlehem' because the planets will look like one bright star which appeared in the eastern sky during Christ's birth. 

The conjunction can be spotted across India and will be visible after sunset, specifically between 6:30-7:30 PM. 

The celestial event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook by Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, even NASA will live stream the whole event.

It is said that the planets could be seen by naked eyes as well but if you want to truly witness this celestial glory, you can make use of a telescope or a pair of binoculars. 