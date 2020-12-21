2020 is truly one year where anything can happen. One of the rare events being the 'Great Conjunction.'



This conjunction is deemed very special because tonight Jupiter and Saturn will be very close to each other, making them look like one bright star.

Imaging the conjunction just now. Lots of moons visible in this one. #JupiterandSaturn pic.twitter.com/liAwehHlOW — Damian Peach (@peachastro) December 21, 2020

The last time they were this close was back in 1623. The next time these planets will come close will be on March 15, 2080.

Today, these planets will have a distance of around 735 million km between them.



Jupiter and Saturn are exceptionally close to one another the next two nights in the southwestern sky after sunset. Jupiter is very bright, but you have a short window of time to look after it gets dark and before they set.



Here is my picture of them last night. pic.twitter.com/GZrTUy2c9a — JRehling (@JRehling) December 20, 2020

Interestingly, this conjunction is also being called the 'Christmas Star' or the 'Star of Bethlehem' because the planets will look like one bright star which appeared in the eastern sky during Christ's birth.

The conjunction can be spotted across India and will be visible after sunset, specifically between 6:30-7:30 PM.



Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out:



🤩 When and where to look up

📷 How to photograph the conjunction



Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Ex pic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

The celestial event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook by Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, even NASA will live stream the whole event.

📷🔭 Jupiter and Saturn • not long to go .. pic.twitter.com/9Yno7fLqAv — redball (@redball2) December 19, 2020

It is said that the planets could be seen by naked eyes as well but if you want to truly witness this celestial glory, you can make use of a telescope or a pair of binoculars.

