Remember how someone from Gujarat had put up the Statue of Unity for sale on OLX, for Rs 30,000 crore? 

A case was registered against this unknown person from Gujarat for advertising to 'sell' this memorial. He had posted this ad to meet government's money requirement for hospitals and healthcare equipments. 

After getting to know about this advertisement, a police official said, 

The memorial's authorities came to know of the issue after a newspaper ran an article, and approached police. A cheating and forgery case was registered under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Information Technology Act 
A chief administrator of the Statue of Unity added,  

Despite him not being authorised to sell government property, this unidentified person posted the advertisement on OLX to defame the government and mislead people.  

Twitter had some really funny reactions. 

Soon after this ad was posted online, it was taken down. 