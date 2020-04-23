Everyone is doing their bit to help during this crisis. Among them is India's first lady and President Kovind's wife.

First lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate to fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi: First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. The masks stitched at Shakti Haat are being distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (22.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/CwtLvnqht6 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Twitter praised this initiative by the first lady.

Kovind was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask while stitching the masks. These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.