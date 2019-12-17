Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death by a court in a high-profile treason case on Tuesday, December 17.

According to NDTV, the former military dictator was sentenced to death by a three-member panel of a special court.

Musharraf, for suspending the constitution and imposing emergency rule in the country back in 2007, was recognized as a high-profile offender and a death verdict was reserved on November 19 this year.

A charge of treason was first initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back in 2013. The case was left pending since then.

The verdict was only confirmed after the court listened to recordings by Musharraf it had ordered previously.

Pervez Musharraf, who has been living in exile in Dubai since March, 2016, has not returned to Pakistan citing health reasons.

He has now challenged the death penalty in the Lahore High Court and sought suspension of his trial in his absence. Though the chances of that happening are very slim.