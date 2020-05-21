Travelling has been out of the question since coronavirus took over the country. But since the government announced that air travel will commence from 25th May onwards, people across India are waiting to get proper instructions and details about it.

Finally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation released guidelines to be followed by airports and passengers during the flights. Here is the list.

Important General Instructions

Do's

- Passengers need to report to the airport 2 hours before flights.

- No physical check-ins. Only web-check in allowed. Baggage tag will also be available online.

- Wearing a face is mask mandatory.

- A passenger can only carry one check-in bag. The baggage tag has to be printed online and attached to luggage.

- Passengers to use Aarogya Setu app or self-declaration form with contact information.

- Passengers should maintain social distancing at all places, follow markers and signs for this.

Dont's

- Passengers residing in any containment zone are not allowed.

- Passenger should not travel if he/she has been tested positive for COVID-19.



- If a passenger who is not allowed to fly undertakes a journey, the person will be liable for penal action.

- Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel.

Guidelines For Passengers At The Airport

- Passengers should be wearing a mask before entering the airport.

- Passenger should go through thermal screening at the entry gate.

- Security staff and passengers should have minimum physical contact.

- Baggage receipt upon drop off at counter will be confirmed via SMS to passenger's phone.

- Bag must be dropped off at least one hour before flight.

- The passengers should show status of Aarogya Setu to airport staff.

- If they don't have Aarogya Setu, they need to download it right there. Children who are below the age of 14 don't need the App.

- Passengers should follow circles, square or tensor barrier to ensure physical distancing.

- Chairs marked 'Not For Use' should not be occupied

- Passenger will have to scan in boarding pass near gate. They will also have to show ID card to airport staff.

- Passengers should collect safety kit, mask, face shield, sanitiser near the boarding gate.



Inside The Airplane

- Passengers have to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation during the flight.

- Social distancing should be followed at every point.

- Face to face interaction should b avoided.

- Passenger to minimize the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

- No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed.

- No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats.

- Food and eatables can't be consumed during the flight.

- There will be no onboard sale of any item such as newspaper/magazines.

- If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew.

It's every person's duty to follow these instructions in order to stay safe.

Information Sourced from NDTV and News 18