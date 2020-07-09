Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur last week, during a raid planned to arrest a gangster Vikas Dubey.

He fled from the scene and was on the run since then. After a week-long chase involving police across three states, Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of 8 policemen, has been arrested at Ujjain in MP.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway: Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/tBNHn3pwuw — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

According to a report by NDTV, he was spotted at the Mahakal Temple, buying prayer offerings. The shopkeeper identified him and alerted the security guards.

Dubey is charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting. He and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired at the cops during the raid last week.

Since then, a massive hunt was launched for him. The bounty on the wanted-criminal was also raised to ₹5 lakh after he was apparently spotted at a hotel in Faridabad.

Following the arrest , MP CM congratulated the state police for their efforts and action.

I congratulate MP Police on the arrest of #VikasDubey. I am constantly in touch with UP authorities & have also spoken to UP CM Adityanth. For further probe, he'll be handed over to UP Police. Police of both states working in co-ordination: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/j7AO4J65C4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Two of his close aides were also reportedly killed in separate encounters in UP at around the same time.