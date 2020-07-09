Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in an encounter in Kanpur last week, during a raid planned to arrest a gangster Vikas Dubey.

Source: News18

He fled from the scene and was on the run since then. After a week-long chase involving police across three states, Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of 8 policemen, has been arrested at Ujjain in MP.

According to a report by NDTV, he was spotted at the Mahakal Temple, buying prayer offerings. The shopkeeper identified him and alerted the security guards.

Source: India Today

Dubey is charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting. He and his men, armed with AK-47s, fired at the cops during the raid last week.

Since then, a massive hunt was launched for him. The bounty on the wanted-criminal was also raised to ₹5 lakh after he was apparently spotted at a hotel in Faridabad.

Source: HT

Following the arrest , MP CM congratulated the state police for their efforts and action.

Two of his close aides were also reportedly killed in separate encounters in UP at around the same time.