It has been 6 months since the outbreak of COVID-19 took over the world. And now, the tally of the total number of registered coronavirus positive cases has crossed 10 million. Almost half of these cases are from Europe and the United States, according AFP.

Apart from 10,063,319 positive infections, Johns Hopkins University in the United States also concluded around 500,108 deaths from the virus.

USA has registered 2.5 million positive cases, becoming the hardest hit country during the pandemic. Shockingly, one million new cases have been recorded globally, just in the past six days.

As the infection continues to rise, we still can't be quite sure of the numbers. Since this tally only takes into account those registered as positive cases, there are many countries that are yet to test asymptomatic patients.