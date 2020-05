The 39-year-old year old 'gold man' from Pune who was famous for wearing 10 Kgs of gold as accessories, Samrat Hiraman Moze passed away on Tuesday. The cause of death is considered to be a cardiac arrest.

The businessman was a resident of Sangamwadi area, the nephew of former MLA Rambhau Moze and was also being considered for the civic elections from Sangamwadi.

Recently, Samrat had lodged a complaint with the Pune Police for being allegedly defamation through a fake Facebook account.