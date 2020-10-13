Among the few things that have seen an unexpected change in fortune over the last few years, is cow dung.

No joke, people are legit bathing in it man. 

people bathing in cow dung
Anyway, everyone obsessed with cow dung (never thought I'll write that sentence), claims that it has high medicinal properties. 

But did you know, it has scientific powers too? That it can stop radiations from mobile phones?

That information comes from Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. Speaking at the Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan - an effort to sell products made out of cow dung - he said:

Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation. It is scientifically proven. This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases.

The chip is called Gausatva Kavach and sounds like something the characters in Naagin would be fighting for; but who am I to challenge the chairman's scientific findings?

Twitter wasn't as humble as me, though, and here are some reactions from the people on this great new product.

Wonder what cows think about all this.