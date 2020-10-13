Among the few things that have seen an unexpected change in fortune over the last few years, is cow dung.

No joke, people are legit bathing in it man.

Anyway, everyone obsessed with cow dung (never thought I'll write that sentence), claims that it has high medicinal properties.

But did you know, it has scientific powers too? That it can stop radiations from mobile phones?

That information comes from Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. Speaking at the Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan - an effort to sell products made out of cow dung - he said:

Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation. It is scientifically proven. This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The chip is called Gausatva Kavach and sounds like something the characters in Naagin would be fighting for; but who am I to challenge the chairman's scientific findings?

Twitter wasn't as humble as me, though, and here are some reactions from the people on this great new product.

"Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria"



In what period was this established and why? What sort of research are they doing? 😳 https://t.co/MUju57foZV — Chandana | die Schlau Katze | ಜಾಣ ಬೆಕ್ಕು | #DLM (@Die5chlauKatz3) October 13, 2020

We guys to the real shithttps://t.co/i7jmHkakvm — Liberated Bhakt🏹🇮🇳 (@LiberatedBhakt) October 13, 2020

Nuclear scientists toh hai hi anti national lead ki wall banne me paisa khrch krte hai itna, gobar ki wall banao nuclear reactors mein, yeh videshi conspiracy hai https://t.co/TwkT9OYEkK — sagar sameer (@sagar_sam9630) October 13, 2020

He says all this from the central govt's platform . PBI ...What kind of a hell hole is this !? https://t.co/dcmmEcAayT — Rajkumar . R (@rajfederer) October 13, 2020

Wonder what cows think about all this.