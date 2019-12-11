Narayana Reddy, our favourite grandpa who ran the popular YouTube channel Grandpa Kitchen, recently passed away at the age of 73, but his legacy of feeding orphan kids will continue forever.

The channel that has more than 6 million subscribers was loved for its amazing cooking videos and the motive of serving the community.

Recently, the YouTube channel's description read that it plans to donate all the proceeds to charity.

We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to the orphans.

Grandpa's family is running a campaign to support the noble cause he started.

In conversation with CNN, Srikanth Reddy, Narayana Reddy's grandnephew confirmed that the family plans to continue doing the work he did.

We will continue his work.

He will always be remembered not just for his extraordinary cooking skills but also for his humanitarian deeds.

You can check the channel's page for more details of the campaign.