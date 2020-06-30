The Guwahati High Court has sanctioned divorce to a man based on the grounds that a woman's refusal to wear sindoor and shakha bangles is an indication that she does not wish or intend to be a part of the marriage.

Making such a regressive statement and blatantly assassinating the character of the woman, according to reports, the High Court further said that:

Compelling the husband to stay married to a woman under such circumstances would be construed as harassment inflicted upon him and his family.

Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia came to this conclusion while hearing a matrimonial plea filed by the husband that challenged a family court order that rejected his claim for a divorce.

In their judgment, the bench further claimed that under the traditions, rituals and customs of Hinduism, a married woman's refusal to wear sindoor means that she's either unmarried or refuses to accept her relations with her husband. The judgement further ruled:

Such a categorical stand of the respondent [the wife] points to the clear intention that she is unwilling to continue her conjugal life with the appellant the husband.

According to reports, the woman had lodged a police complaint against her husband and his family members, accusing them of torturing her. However, the allegations subjecting her to cruelty were not sustained. The bench further added:

Such acts of lodging criminal cases on unsubstantiated allegations against the husband and/or the husband''s family members amounts to cruelty as held by the Supreme Court.