Days after Anand Mahindra said that his foundation will help train Prem Ningombam, the person who got famous for making a Marvel-like Iron Man suit, the industrialist has fulfilled his promise.

Anand Mahindra shared the update on Twitter, telling everyone that Prem has reached Mahindra University in Hyderabad for training.

Impressed by Prem's skills, the business tycoon had promised to fund the education of Prem and his siblings.

Prem hails from Imphal and had created a buzz online by creating a fully functional Iron Man suit from scrap material.

Making dreams come true.