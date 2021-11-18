Days after Anand Mahindra said that his foundation will help train Prem Ningombam, the person who got famous for making a Marvel-like Iron Man suit, the industrialist has fulfilled his promise.

Anand Mahindra shared the update on Twitter, telling everyone that Prem has reached Mahindra University in Hyderabad for training.

Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him.. https://t.co/7Z6yBi39yi pic.twitter.com/Hw7f0c5lGW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2021

Impressed by Prem's skills, the business tycoon had promised to fund the education of Prem and his siblings.

Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Prem hails from Imphal and had created a buzz online by creating a fully functional Iron Man suit from scrap material.

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Making dreams come true.