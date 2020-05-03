In the series of instances of animals enjoying their time out in nature while humans stay inside, recently a herd of Nilgai was spotted near IGI airport in Delhi.

The pictures were originally shared on Twitter by user Sandeep Saxena.

Nilgai near IGI Airport in #Delhi #environment is getting cleaner day by day

Nilgai, which is also the state animal of Delhi, enjoys special protection in the state. It is generally found in the urban forest of the national capital.

It is amazing to see these animals roaming around freely in an area which is always bustling with vehicles.