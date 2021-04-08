Anil Ambani’s eldest son Anmol, who is currently the executive director of Reliance Capital, went into a Twitter tirade recently, slamming the lockdowns which he claimed were all part of an insidious plan to control us and destroy the economy and society as we know it.

The 28-year-old first posted this after Maharashtra announced the lockdown. He questioned why everything else was allowed but businesses were shut.

Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it? — Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) April 5, 2021

He then termed the entire situation #Scamdemic.

What does essential even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. #scamdemic — Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) April 5, 2021

Consequently, he posted a series of images stating that the lockdowns 'destroy the very backbone of our society and economy', that they were 'about control' and were 'part of a much larger and very sinister plan to control every aspect of your life'.

His explosive rant was met with a flurry of replies that ranged in opinion.

#Lockdown2020 gave the powerful a taste of raw power, something never enjoyed after the #Emergency If Govt really wanted to provide health, it would have created an environment conducive to opening more & more pvt hospitals. Instead it is monopolising power in its own hands. — GoodCitizen (@GoodCitizen2k19) April 8, 2021

True. That's why we need "Ethical" governance, not just a governance focusing on efficiency or maximising output.

Pure hypocrisy on part of govt to close down small businesses whilst allowing big players in the economic market to continue unabated... — FlankerStrikes (@flankerstrikes) April 5, 2021

How does it even matter to you Mr Ambani? Your wealth will keep increasing like in earlier lockdown. Don't show off on social media. #FarmersAgainstAtrocities — Nikki Kohli (@NikkiKohli7) April 8, 2021

I fully agree with this series of your tweets. Hats off to you for having the courage to speak up against this #scamdemic You should see the arbitrary way in which politicians & bureaucracy is rooting for #lockdown It gives them so much power over the common man. — GoodCitizen (@GoodCitizen2k19) April 8, 2021

We live in two india one india is where politician conduct rally fearlessly just to be greedy for power. Other india is where common man is struggling to get his income on track but no support from government. In this covid19 no politician died in hunger only common man . — Sunny (@Sunny18185333) April 8, 2021

While some opposed his views, most replies were in support of what he had to say. Anmol has tweeted against wearing masks and getting the vaccines in the recent months as well.