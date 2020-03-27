India has over 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today. In order to help those who have been hit by the worst of this pandemic, ace sprinter Hima Das pledged to contribute one month of her salary towards the relief fund.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

She tweeted that she will be donating to the Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account.

Great gesture @HimaDas8 🙏

Your hard-earned one month's salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/uLXTDhBBPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 26, 2020

Apart from Hima Das, other sportswomen including P.V. Sindu and Sania Mirza also pledged to help those who have been affected.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

COVID-19 Relief Kits. Please join us in contributing and helping feed those who are in need. Please guys 🙏🏽 here is the payment link .... help these ppl with basic necessities.. BE KIND!https://t.co/Z5y7atETiS pic.twitter.com/GABGK8eosX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 24, 2020

17 people have lost their lives to coronavirus in India so far. To beat the virus, we need to stay safe and indoors. You can do your part by donating to the Prime Minister's national relief fund here.