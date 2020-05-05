As human beings are locked away in their homes, mother nature is basking in all its glory as it's finally getting the time to heal.

DYK?

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

Animals are reclaiming their natural habitats and roaming around freely while the AQI across the nation improving.

Nilgai near IGI Airport Delhi. Nilgai is state animal of Delhi. So maybe wanted to discuss few things including flight schedule. Given the special status they enjoy. Pic via @sandeep662003 pic.twitter.com/gmRy8dknNs — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 3, 2020

With minimal pollution, people residing in places as far as Punjab and U.P are able to spot the snow-capped, majestic Himalayas. Netizens share their Himalayan view and we cannot believe our eyes:

Himalaya mountains can be seen from Jalandhar since pollution has reduced in Punjab. Beautiful sight 😍#punjab #COVID19 #pollution pic.twitter.com/iZy7hwxX9R — TjSingh (@covsinghtj) April 3, 2020

What nature really is and how we screwed it up.



This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal, visible after 30 yrs, from Jalandhar (Punjab) after pollution drops to its lowest level. This is approx. 200 km away straight. #Lockdown21 #MotherNature #Global healing. pic.twitter.com/cvZqbWd6MR — Diksha Walia (@Deewalia) April 3, 2020

A picture captured today from sialkot LOC . Kashmir mountains. This kind of clear we are seeing after around more than 30 years pic.twitter.com/67KVRNJTOr — Khawar S Khawaja (@khawajaks) April 4, 2020

When you can see snow peaks from Saharanpur. They say it is rare to see these peaks which are 150-200 km far. I hope now people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. PC Ashutosh Mishra. pic.twitter.com/1jeGlK7LZx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 29, 2020

Janmu visible from Sialkot Pakistan pic.twitter.com/XmZyPCiZRA — ثاقب (@SaqiTheBossMan) April 9, 2020

When people of Singhwahini village, Bihar saw Everest from their own houses. They say this happened after decades. Courtesy @activistritu. pic.twitter.com/X0SQtZe22T — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India’s lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WmWZYQ68lC — Manjit K Kang (@KangManjit) April 3, 2020

The beauty of nature is back in this #lockdown

we can see the Himalayas from thakurganj, kishanganj as well#Bihar #lockdowneffect#Himalayas

PC- Abhishek Agarwal pic.twitter.com/ltBMDVFauo — Purnea (@PurneaTimes) April 30, 2020

AQI so high that #Himalayas are now visible even from #Bengaluru . pic.twitter.com/Y3iG6bFKIQ — Hamza Hussain (@HamzaHu07551187) May 4, 2020

It is a sight to behold, indeed.