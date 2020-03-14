For most of us, the pandemic engulfing the world is the scariest thing we have faced in our lives. However, there is enough awareness and hopefully will survive these tough times.

Now, while some of us have chosen to stay at home as a precautionary measure, there are others who are partying with special gaumutra shots - because, as we already know, gaumutra is the only certain remedy for coronavirus.

Yes, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a 'gaumutra party', to 'neutralise the effect of coronavirus' - and the poster of this lit event, looks like this:

GauMutra party (Cow Piss Party) organized by Hindu Mahasabha.



They fcuk**ng bhakt drank cow urine to defeat #Corona and chant

"Hail Cow Mother"#coronavirusindia#COVID2019#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/cNdi8mDlbh — CORONAVIRUS (@C_O_V_I_D19) March 14, 2020

In an interview given to The Print, Chakrapani Maharaj, who is the national head of ABHM reportedly said that having cow dung, urine etc will help people fight coronavirus.

Delhi people ,

Who all are there for this #GauMutra party to protect yourself from #coronavirus ? Weekend vibes .. pic.twitter.com/N0KCcrKVPs — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) March 14, 2020

And before I move on to people's reactions to the 'party', let me just quickly say THAT IS NOT TRUE.

The biggest names in the scientific field are struggling to find a cure for coronavirus and if it were as easy as having gaumutra, they would have definitely recommended it to the patients.

Anyhow, people's opinion on this:

"To ensure the coronavirus doesn’t spread in Delhi, the Hindu Mahasabha has decided to organise a ‘gaumutra party’ on the lines of tea parties,according to its president, Chakrapani Maharaj" Cowdung cakes& Gaumutra drinks! Gala party! Gaumutra par charcha!https://t.co/ix0NH1F5LE — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 11, 2020

Gaumutra shots, anyone? Hope there's gobar cakes also at the party.



😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/abQMmAtn7G — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) March 13, 2020

Gaumutra party but there is no Gaumata around 🥺



I had requested PM to ban such misleading events, he ignored my plea for the reasons best known to him 😭 https://t.co/rzdSJ8etM3 — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) March 14, 2020

This is happening!!

Gaumutra party by Hindu Mahasabha to scare away #CoronaOutbreak #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/x57s1PTkUj — Gaurav mehta (@MehtaKyaKehtaa) March 14, 2020

If you have lived with a name like BUMBUM Thakur all your life, and don’t even mind flaunting it, I have reasons to believe it is the gaumutra in your sinuses that has helped. I’m all for this party! pic.twitter.com/ZFjRPBkksS — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) March 13, 2020

Gaumutra party with gobar cakes to ward off Corona virus. Gaumutra par charcha. Taste the thunder! https://t.co/TtLmQqCraL — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 14, 2020

Dears bhakts, do share photos of your gaumutra party. Actually, don’t. Won’t be able to deal with disgust! https://t.co/rhdpawj7rg — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 13, 2020

Gaumutra Party? Neet hi peena hai maharaja aur we are supposed to bring our own soda. And what about chakhna? pic.twitter.com/zNZQr17EhZ — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) March 13, 2020

You know why it rained in Delhi today? Because the Gods were crying.