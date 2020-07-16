How bad was the month of June for the world? Well, over half of all cases recorded since the novel coronavirus first emerged in China late last year were registered in the month of June. Take a moment to register that.

This was mentioned by World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual briefing.

In India alone, more than 3.86 lakh people were found infected with the coronavirus in June. That put India amongst the 4 worst affected countries in the world, after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Covid-19 cases in India crossed 9 lakh-mark yesterday, just 3 days after the country crossed 8 lakh-mark. The death toll in India has risen to 23,727 and 5.71 lakh people have recovered from the virus.

India tested 48.6 lakh samples in June, which is more than half of the total number tested till now. June reported 11,800 coronavirus related death, which is more than twice the number that was reported in the three previous months.

During a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said:

For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day.

He further added, with over 512,000 deaths and more than 10.5 million known infections worldwide, the pandemic is "not even close to being over." He warned earlier this week, “The worst is yet to come.”

While Maharashtra contributed the largest number of new cases every day, Delhi and Tamil Nadu remained the high growth states. On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 6,741 positive cases, the highest surge in daily cases. Maharashtra’s death toll stands at 10.695.

1,246 patients tested positive in Delhi on Monday taking the total number cases up to 1,13,740 in the state. The death toll in Delhi rose to 3,411 with 658 containment zones.

Maharashtra now accounts for most of India’s caseload with 2.67 lakh confirmed cases. Delhi and Tamil Nadu contribute about 15 per cent each to the total caseload.